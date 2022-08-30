List Of All Popular Games Cracked By Pirate Groups

Video game piracy has been around for decades, with pirate groups finding more ways to crack games. Developers are forced to use Denuvo DRM to prevent piracy even at the cost of the bad performance of their games. However, DRM technology couldn’t stop pirate groups from cracking popular games.

Most video game storefronts like Steam, Epic Games, and Battle.net have their DRM technology to prevent video game piracy. However, pirate groups have been able to bypass these through certain loopholes.

Pirate groups have recently cracked many popular games. These include games like Saints Row, Spider-Man, Diablo 2, F1 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Stray, Lego Star Wars, Death Stranding, Elden Ring, Sifu, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Shadow Warrior 3, etc.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

How do pirate groups bypass DRM in video games?

Pirate groups generally decrypt the copyright protection installed on the software and then reverse engineer the game. This process leads to a crack or key generator. The crack file is a patch or part of the game that has been reverse-engineered.

Games can be played with this crack file without the original license keys or authorization. Pirate groups like CODEX have also developed emulators for popular gaming storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store. Using these emulators, pirate groups can crack any offline game in minutes.

However, this process becomes more complicated if the game has an online requirement or Denuvo protection. After CODEX’s retirement, there’s only one active pirate group that can crack Denuvo DRM games, and they are known as Empress.

Empress has previously cracked games such as Dying Light 2, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, Deathloop, etc. Over the years, pirate groups have been able to crack many games, including the ones with Denuvo protection. So here’s a list of all cracked games that had DRM protection in recent years.

Note: Many VR games have also been cracked on PC and Quest 2. Users can access the VR games on the Meta Quest 2 through sideloading.

Cracked Battle.net games

After CODEX’s retirement, few pirate groups could crack the DRM protection on the Blizzard storefront. However, a new Russian group called Blizzless has achieved an offline crack for Diablo 2 Resurrected, WarCraft 3: Reforged, and StarCraft Remastered. They even released a server emulation crack for Diablo 3.

Game Release date Cracked on Pirate Group Diablo 3 2012-05-15 2022-08-17 Blizzless Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void 2015-11-10 2015-11-23 RELOADED Starcraft Remastered 2017-08-14 2022-07-23 Blizzless Warcraft III Reforged 2020-01-28 2022-07-23 Blizzless Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered 2020-04-30 2020-05-03 Extern/Razor1911 Blizzard Arcade Collection 2021-02-20 2021-02-22 CODEX Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 2021-03-26 2021-03-27 EMPRESS/CODEX Diablo II Resurrected 2021-09-23 2022-07-26 Blizzless

Cracked Denuvo games

Game Release Date Cracked on Pirate Group Zombie Army 4: Dead War 2020-02-04 2020-12-11 EMPRESS Doom Eternal 2020-03-20 2020-03-19 Bethesda Leak/CODEX/ EMPRESS Persona 4 Golden 2020-06-13 2020-07-02 whiteee Total War Saga: Troy 2020-08-13 2020-10-14 CPY eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 2020-09-15 2020-10-14 CPY Watch Dogs: Legion 2020-10-29 2022-01-05 EMPRESS Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla 2020-11-10 2021-03-24 EMPRESS Yakuza: Like a Dragon 2020-11-10 2021-05-29 EMPRESS Football Manager 2021 2020-11-24 2021-08-05 MKDEV Immortals Fenyx Rising 2020-12-03 2021-02-21 EMPRESS Persona 5 Strikers 2021-02-23 2021-02-19 whiteee Megasuki: Love Through Lenses with Ayumu Sakura 2021-03-19 2021-04-01 sst311212 Evil Genius 2: World Domination 2021-03-30 2022-06-16 EMPRESS Resident Evil 8: Village 2021-05-07 2021-07-09 EMPRESS Deathloop 2021-09-14 2022-04-08 EMPRESS Far Cry 6 2021-10-07 2022-06-02 EMPRESS Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2021-10-26 2022-06-30 EMPRESS Jurassic World Evolution 2 2021-11-09 2022-03-08 machine4578 Dying Light 2 Stay Human 2022-02-04 2022-08-05 EMPRESS F1 2022 2022-07-01 2022-07-08 sam2k8/Razor1911 FIFA 15 2014-09-23 2015-02-01 3DM (Fixed by CPY) Dragon Age Inquisition 2014-11-18 2014-12-18 3DM (Fixed by CPY)/merumeru Battlefield Hardline 2015-03-17 2015-08-13 CPY Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain 2015-09-01 2015-09-10 3DM (Fixed by CPY)/CODEX FIFA 16 2015-09-22 Bypassed by Turk DM Just Cause 3 2015-12-01 2017-02-28 CPY Unravel 2016-02-09 2017-07-04 STEAMPUNKS Far Cry: Primal 2016-03-01 2017-01-08 CPY + CODEX Total War: Warhammer 2016-05-24 2017-06-17 STEAMPUNKS Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst 2016-06-07 2016-10-02 CPY F1 2016 2016-08-19 2017-06-26 STEAMPUNKS Fernbus Simulator 2016-08-25 2017-10-21 CODEPUNKS God Eater Resurrection 2016-08-28 2016-11-08 CPY/Voksi God Eater 2: Rage Burst 2016-08-30 2017-01-22 CPY/DeltaT Champions of Anteria 2016-08-30 2016-12-25 CPY + CODEX FIFA 17 2016-09-27 2017-07-12 STEAMPUNKS Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 2016-09-30 2016-10-27 CPY WRC 6 FIA 2016-10-14 2017-06-15 STEAMPUNKS Battlefield 1 2016-10-21 2017-02-05 CPY Football Manager 2017 2016-11-04 2017-06-27 STEAMPUNKS/Voksi Planet Coaster 2016-11-17 2017-06-10 STEAMPUNKS/Voksi/DeltaT/EMPRESS Watch Dogs 2 2016-11-29 2017-01-18 CPY + CODEX Tales of Berseria 2017-01-27 2017-02-17 CPY Sniper Elite 4 2017-02-14 2017-06-22 STEAMPUNKS Ghost Recon Wildlands 2017-03-07 2017-07-24 STEAMPUNKS (Fixed by CPY)/DeltaT/EMPRESS Dead Rising 4 2017-03-14 2017-06-18 Baldman/Voksi/CODEX Dragon Quest Heroes II 2017-04-25 2017-06-25 Baldman/CODEX Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War III 2017-04-27 2017-06-13 Baldman + Voksi Battlezone Gold Edition 2017-05-11 2018-05-06 Voksi/DeltaT Hunting Simulator 2017-06-09 2017-08-17 CPY/Voksi White Day: A Labyrinth Named School 2017-08-22 2017-08-22 ALI213 (Fixed by Steam006) F1 2017 2017-08-25 2017-09-13 CPY/sam2k8 /Voksi Monopoly plus 2017-09-08 2017-10-06 STEAMPUNKS Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 2017-09-13 2017-09-22 CPY/Voksi/DeltaT WRC 7 FIA 2017-09-15 2017-09-24 CPY/Voksi/CODEX Total War: Warhammer 2 2017-09-28 2017-09-28 STEAMPUNKS/Voksi/CODEX/ DeltaT/c000005/PARADOX/EMPRESS FIFA 18 2017-09-29 2017-09-29 STEAMPUNKS Middle-earth: Shadow of War 2017-10-10 2017-10-11 CODEX/c000005 South Park: The Fractured but Whole 2017-10-17 2017-10-18 CODEPUNKS/CODEX Assassin’s Creed: Origins 2017-10-27 2018-02-03 CPY/CODEX Sonic Forces 2017-11-07 2018-01-21 CPY Need For Speed Payback 2017-11-10 2018-03-09 CPY Football Manager 2018 2017-11-10 2018-06-21 Voksi Star Wars Battlefront II 2017-11-17 2019-06-28 CODEX/EMPRESS Star Ocean: The Last Hope HD Remaster 2017-11-28 2018-01-27 CPY/DeltaT Dragon Ball FighterZ 2018-01-26 2018-07-10 Voksi/CODEX/EMPRESS SWORD ART ONLINE: Fatal Bullet 2018-02-23 2018-04-11 CPY/FCKDRM/CODEX Puyo Puyo Tetris 2018-02-27 2018-06-28 Voksi/CODEX A Way Out 2018-03-23 2018-11-12 CPY Far Cry 5 2018-03-27 2018-04-15 CPY/CODEX Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia 2018-05-03 2018-07-20 Voksi Unravel Two 2018-06-09 2018-09-11 CODEX Jurassic World Evolution 2018-06-12 2018-09-25 CODEX/EMPRESS Shining Resonance Refrain 2018-07-10 2018-07-11 Voksi/DeltaT Madden NFL 19 2018-08-10 2018-10-04 CODEX F1 2018 2018-08-24 2018-09-15 CODEX/sam2k8 Strange Brigade 2018-08-28 2019-01-11 CPY/PLAZA Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 2018-08-30 2018-11-25 CPY Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker 2018-08-31 2018-08-31 3DM /CODEX Dragon Quest XI 2018-09-04 2018-09-17 CODEX Zone of the Enders, The 2nd Runner 2018-09-04 2019-06-26 CODEX New Gundam Breaker 2018-09-24 2019-06-26 CODEX Valkyria Chronicles 4 2018-09-25 2019-01-25 CODEX Life is Strange 2 2018-09-27 2019-01-16 CPY/EMPRESS FIFA 19 2018-09-28 2018-11-30 CPY Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey 2018-10-05 2018-11-10 CPY/EMPRESS The Quiet Man 2018-11-01 2020-06-07 CODEX Football Manager 2019 2018-11-02 2018-11-06 FCKDRM Battlefield V 2018-11-20 2018-12-12 CPY Far Cry New Dawn 2019-02-15 2019-02-22 CODEX Left Alive 2019-03-05 2021-05-21 EMPRESS Anno 1800 2019-04-16 2021-01-05 EMPRESS Team Sonic Racing 2019-05-21 2020-06-05 CODEX Total War Three Kingdoms 2019-05-23 2019-07-10 CODEX/EMPRESS Sea of Solitude 2019-07-05 2019-09-14 CODEX Madden NFL 20 2019-08-02 2019-08-28 CODEX eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 2019-09-10 Bypassed by Titikaka Planet Zoo 2019-11-05 2020-09-23 EMPRESS Need for Speed Heat 2019-11-08 2019-12-27 Leaked CODEX crack Football Manager 2020 2019-11-19 2020-06-18 MKDEV The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit 2018-06-26 2019-01-16 CPY Lords of the Fallen 2014-10-28 2015-07-26 CPY Batman Arkham Knight 2015-06-23 2015-07-28 CPY Mad Max 2015-09-01 2015-10-20 3DM (Fixed by CPY) Rise of the Tomb Raider 2016-01-28 2016-08-08 CPY/DeltaT Hitman 2016-03-11 2017-03-15 CPY Adr1ft 2016-03-28 2017-06-09 STEAMPUNKS Doom 2016-05-13 2016-09-07 CPY Homefront: The Revolution 2016-05-17 2017-03-06 PLAZA Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter 2016-06-10 2017-02-28 CPY Inside 2016-07-07 2016-08-23 CPY ABZÛ 2016-08-02 2017-06-12 STEAMPUNKS Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 2016-08-23 2016-11-10 CPY/SKIDROW Titanfall 2 2016-10-28 2017-07-14 CODEX Moto Racer 4 2016-11-03 2017-06-19 STEAMPUNKS Yesterday Origin 2016-11-10 2016-11-10 ALI213 (Fixed by CPY) Dishonored 2 2016-11-11 2017-06-05 STEAMPUNKS Resident Evil 7: Biohazard 2017-01-24 2017-01-29 CPY Conan: Exiles 2017-01-31 2017-01-31 Kortal /Voksi/CODEX/DeltaT/c000005 2Dark 2017-03-10 2017-04-13 CPY Train Sim World 2020 2017-03-16 2017-06-26 Baldman/CODEX NieR: Automata 2017-03-19 2017-05-07 Baldman/CPY Mass Effect Andromeda 2017-03-24 2017-05-04 CPY Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition 2017-04-07 2017-06-16 Baldman Syberia 3 2017-04-20 2017-04-23 SomeRandomAntiDenuvoGuy Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 2017-04-25 2017-05-07 Baldman/CPY Prey 2017-05-05 2017-05-14 Baldman/CPY/Voksi RiME 2017-05-26 2017-06-01 Baldman Constructor HD 2017-05-26 2017-06-14 CPY/Voksi Tekken 7 2017-06-02 2017-06-06 Baldman/CPY/Voksi/CODEX /EMPRESS Agents of Mayhem 2017-08-15 2017-08-25 CPY Sonic Mania 2017-08-29 2017-09-05 CPY/Voksi Life is Strange: Before the Storm 2017-08-31 2017-09-01 Steam006 (Fixed by CODEX) Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 2017-09-15 2017-09-23 STEAMPUNKS/Voksi Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite 2017-09-19 2017-09-25 CPY Transroad USA 2017-11-09 2017-11-11 Potato_of_Doom/SKIDROW Injustice 2 2017-11-14 2018-07-03 Voksi/CODEX Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age 2018-02-01 2018-02-18 CPY Final Fantasy XV** 2018-03-06 2018-03-02 3DM/sam2k8/CPY/CODEX Bus Simulator 18 2018-06-13 2020-02-17 c000005 Yakuza 0 2018-08-01 2018-12-11 CPY Monster Hunter World 2018-08-09 2018-12-02 CODEX/CPY/PARADOX Two Point Hospital 2018-08-29 2018-08-29 SKIDROW Shadow of The Tomb Raider 2018-09-14 2018-11-17 CPY/CODEX Mega Man 11 2018-10-02 2018-11-06 FCKDRM Soulcalibur 6 2018-10-19 2018-10-23 CODEX/EMPRESS Hitman 2 2018-11-13 2018-11-15 FCKDRM/CPY Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden 2018-12-04 2019-01-14 CPY Just Cause 4** 2018-12-04 2018-12-05 CPY/EMPRESS Resident Evil 2 2019-01-25 2019-02-01 CODEX/Venom Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 2019-02-01 2019-02-15 CPY Metro Exodus 2019-02-15 2019-02-20 CPY Devil May Cry 5 2019-03-08 2019-03-08 sam2k8 Mortal Kombat 11 2019-04-23 2020-10-16 EMPRESS RAGE 2 2019-05-14 2019-05-14 BzinhoGames/CODEX Conan Unconquered 2019-05-29 2019-09-19 PLAZA Octopath Traveler 2019-06-07 2019-09-08 CPY Police Simulator: Patrol Duty 2019-06-18 2021-01-23 CODEX F1 2019** 2019-06-27 2022-04-12 Razor1911 Heavy Rain 2019-06-24 2019-11-24 CPY Beyond: Two Souls 2019-07-22 2020-06-18 CODEX Wolfenstein: Youngblood 2019-07-26 2019-08-16 CODEX Borderlands 3 2019-09-13 2019-10-29 CODEX/EMPRESS Code Vein** 2019-09-27 2019-10-01 CODEX Moons of Madness 2019-10-22 2019-11-08 CODEX Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2019-11-15 2019-11-18 CODEX Dragon Quest Builders 2 2019-12-10 2020-01-09 whiteee Detroit: Become Human 2019-12-12 2020-06-18 CODEX Resident Evil 3 2020-04-03 2020-10-01 chronos Resident Evil Resistance 2020-04-03 2020-10-01 chronos Trials of Mana 2020-04-24 2020-06-08 CODEX F1 2020 2020-07-10 2021-09-30 PLAZA Death Stranding 2020-07-14 2020-10-14 CPY Train Sim World 2 2020-08-20 2021-08-22 hazarxxx Marvel’s Avengers 2020-09-04 2020-10-18 CPY Crysis Remastered 2020-09-18 2020-10-20 CPY Mafia: Definitive edition 2020-09-25 2020-10-14 CPY Dirt 5** 2020-11-06 2022-04-03 Razor1911 Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition 2020-12-04 2021-05-28 CODEX Balan Wonderworld 2021-03-26 2021-09-22 CODEX NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 2021-04-23 2021-10-20 CODEX Mass Effect Legendary Edition 2021-05-15 2021-06-08 FLT Legend of Mana 2021-06-24 2021-12-10 SKIDROW Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin 2021-07-09 2022-07-07 SKIDROW Kings Bounty II 2021-08-24 2022-02-17 CODEX Bravely Default II 2021-09-02 2022-02-26 FLT Bus Simulator 21 2021-09-07 2021-12-10 CODEX Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars 2021-10-28 2022-04-28 FLT

Video game piracy

Most of these cracks have been done by scene groups such as FLT, Empress, Codex, CPY, Skidrow, and more. Despite copyright laws, these groups upload games online for everyone to download. These groups are known as “The Scene,” an affiliation of groups competing to be the first to release new stuff.

This list only includes Denuvo and Battle.net games, as the complete list of cracked games might be too long. You can check our subreddits like r/CrackWatch, for more news about video game piracy and the latest cracked games.