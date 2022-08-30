Facebook Twitter Instagram
List Of All Popular Games Cracked By Pirate Groups

Including games with Denuvo DRM protection.

list of cracked games by pirate groups

Video game piracy has been around for decades, with pirate groups finding more ways to crack games. Developers are forced to use Denuvo DRM to prevent piracy even at the cost of the bad performance of their games. However, DRM technology couldn’t stop pirate groups from cracking popular games.

Most video game storefronts like Steam, Epic Games, and Battle.net have their DRM technology to prevent video game piracy. However, pirate groups have been able to bypass these through certain loopholes.

Pirate groups have recently cracked many popular games. These include games like Saints RowSpider-ManDiablo 2, F1 2022, Forza Horizon 5, Stray, Lego Star Wars, Death Stranding, Elden Ring, Sifu, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Shadow Warrior 3, etc.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

How do pirate groups bypass DRM in video games?

Pirate groups generally decrypt the copyright protection installed on the software and then reverse engineer the game. This process leads to a crack or key generator. The crack file is a patch or part of the game that has been reverse-engineered.

Games can be played with this crack file without the original license keys or authorization. Pirate groups like CODEX have also developed emulators for popular gaming storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store. Using these emulators, pirate groups can crack any offline game in minutes.

However, this process becomes more complicated if the game has an online requirement or Denuvo protection. After CODEX’s retirement, there’s only one active pirate group that can crack Denuvo DRM games, and they are known as Empress.

Empress has previously cracked games such as Dying Light 2Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, Deathloop, etc. Over the years, pirate groups have been able to crack many games, including the ones with Denuvo protection. So here’s a list of all cracked games that had DRM protection in recent years.

Note: Many VR games have also been cracked on PC and Quest 2. Users can access the VR games on the Meta Quest 2 through sideloading.

Cracked Battle.net games

After CODEX’s retirement, few pirate groups could crack the DRM protection on the Blizzard storefront. However, a new Russian group called Blizzless has achieved an offline crack for Diablo 2 Resurrected, WarCraft 3: Reforged, and StarCraft Remastered. They even released a server emulation crack for Diablo 3.

GameRelease dateCracked onPirate Group
Diablo 32012-05-152022-08-17Blizzless
Starcraft 2: Legacy of the Void2015-11-102015-11-23RELOADED
Starcraft Remastered2017-08-142022-07-23Blizzless
Warcraft III Reforged2020-01-282022-07-23Blizzless
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered2020-04-302020-05-03Extern/Razor1911
Blizzard Arcade Collection2021-02-202021-02-22CODEX
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time2021-03-262021-03-27EMPRESS/CODEX
Diablo II Resurrected2021-09-232022-07-26Blizzless

Cracked Denuvo games

GameRelease DateCracked onPirate Group
Zombie Army 4: Dead War2020-02-042020-12-11EMPRESS
Doom Eternal2020-03-202020-03-19Bethesda Leak/CODEX/ EMPRESS
Persona 4 Golden2020-06-132020-07-02whiteee
Total War Saga: Troy2020-08-132020-10-14CPY
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 20212020-09-152020-10-14CPY
Watch Dogs: Legion2020-10-292022-01-05EMPRESS
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla2020-11-102021-03-24EMPRESS
Yakuza: Like a Dragon2020-11-102021-05-29EMPRESS
Football Manager 20212020-11-242021-08-05MKDEV
Immortals Fenyx Rising2020-12-032021-02-21EMPRESS
Persona 5 Strikers2021-02-232021-02-19whiteee
Megasuki: Love Through Lenses with Ayumu Sakura2021-03-192021-04-01sst311212
Evil Genius 2: World Domination2021-03-302022-06-16EMPRESS
Resident Evil 8: Village2021-05-072021-07-09EMPRESS
Deathloop2021-09-142022-04-08EMPRESS
Far Cry 62021-10-072022-06-02EMPRESS
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy2021-10-262022-06-30EMPRESS
Jurassic World Evolution 22021-11-092022-03-08machine4578
Dying Light 2 Stay Human2022-02-042022-08-05EMPRESS
F1 20222022-07-012022-07-08sam2k8/Razor1911
FIFA 15 2014-09-232015-02-013DM (Fixed by CPY)
Dragon Age Inquisition 2014-11-182014-12-183DM (Fixed by CPY)/merumeru
Battlefield Hardline 2015-03-172015-08-13CPY
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain2015-09-012015-09-103DM (Fixed by CPY)/CODEX
FIFA 162015-09-22Bypassed by Turk DM
Just Cause 32015-12-012017-02-28CPY
Unravel 2016-02-092017-07-04STEAMPUNKS
Far Cry: Primal 2016-03-012017-01-08CPY + CODEX
Total War: Warhammer2016-05-242017-06-17STEAMPUNKS
Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst 2016-06-072016-10-02CPY
F1 20162016-08-192017-06-26STEAMPUNKS
Fernbus Simulator2016-08-252017-10-21CODEPUNKS
God Eater Resurrection2016-08-282016-11-08CPY/Voksi
God Eater 2: Rage Burst2016-08-302017-01-22CPY/DeltaT
Champions of Anteria 2016-08-302016-12-25CPY + CODEX
FIFA 17 2016-09-272017-07-12STEAMPUNKS
Pro Evolution Soccer 20172016-09-302016-10-27CPY
WRC 6 FIA2016-10-142017-06-15STEAMPUNKS
Battlefield 1 2016-10-212017-02-05CPY
Football Manager 20172016-11-042017-06-27STEAMPUNKS/Voksi
Planet Coaster2016-11-172017-06-10STEAMPUNKS/Voksi/DeltaT/EMPRESS
Watch Dogs 2 2016-11-292017-01-18CPY + CODEX
Tales of Berseria2017-01-272017-02-17CPY
Sniper Elite 42017-02-142017-06-22STEAMPUNKS
Ghost Recon Wildlands 2017-03-072017-07-24STEAMPUNKS (Fixed by CPY)/DeltaT/EMPRESS
Dead Rising 42017-03-142017-06-18Baldman/Voksi/CODEX
Dragon Quest Heroes II2017-04-252017-06-25Baldman/CODEX
Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War III2017-04-272017-06-13Baldman + Voksi
Battlezone Gold Edition2017-05-112018-05-06Voksi/DeltaT
Hunting Simulator2017-06-092017-08-17CPY/Voksi
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School2017-08-222017-08-22ALI213 (Fixed by Steam006)
F1 20172017-08-252017-09-13CPY/sam2k8 /Voksi
Monopoly plus 2017-09-082017-10-06STEAMPUNKS
Pro Evolution Soccer 20182017-09-132017-09-22CPY/Voksi/DeltaT
WRC 7 FIA2017-09-152017-09-24CPY/Voksi/CODEX
Total War: Warhammer 22017-09-282017-09-28STEAMPUNKS/Voksi/CODEX/ DeltaT/c000005/PARADOX/EMPRESS
FIFA 18 2017-09-292017-09-29STEAMPUNKS
Middle-earth: Shadow of War2017-10-102017-10-11CODEX/c000005
South Park: The Fractured but Whole 2017-10-172017-10-18CODEPUNKS/CODEX
Assassin’s Creed: Origins 2017-10-272018-02-03CPY/CODEX
Sonic Forces2017-11-072018-01-21CPY
Need For Speed Payback 2017-11-102018-03-09CPY
Football Manager 20182017-11-102018-06-21Voksi
Star Wars Battlefront II 2017-11-172019-06-28CODEX/EMPRESS
Star Ocean: The Last Hope HD Remaster2017-11-282018-01-27CPY/DeltaT
Dragon Ball FighterZ2018-01-262018-07-10Voksi/CODEX/EMPRESS
SWORD ART ONLINE: Fatal Bullet2018-02-232018-04-11CPY/FCKDRM/CODEX
Puyo Puyo Tetris2018-02-272018-06-28Voksi/CODEX
A Way Out 2018-03-232018-11-12CPY
Far Cry 5 2018-03-272018-04-15CPY/CODEX
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia2018-05-032018-07-20Voksi
Unravel Two 2018-06-092018-09-11CODEX
Jurassic World Evolution2018-06-122018-09-25CODEX/EMPRESS
Shining Resonance Refrain2018-07-102018-07-11Voksi/DeltaT
Madden NFL 19 2018-08-102018-10-04CODEX
F1 20182018-08-242018-09-15CODEX/sam2k8
Strange Brigade2018-08-282019-01-11CPY/PLAZA
Pro Evolution Soccer 20192018-08-302018-11-25CPY
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker2018-08-312018-08-313DM /CODEX
Dragon Quest XI2018-09-042018-09-17CODEX
Zone of the Enders, The 2nd Runner2018-09-042019-06-26CODEX
New Gundam Breaker2018-09-242019-06-26CODEX
Valkyria Chronicles 42018-09-252019-01-25CODEX
Life is Strange 22018-09-272019-01-16CPY/EMPRESS
FIFA 19 2018-09-282018-11-30CPY
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey2018-10-052018-11-10CPY/EMPRESS
The Quiet Man2018-11-012020-06-07CODEX
Football Manager 20192018-11-022018-11-06FCKDRM
Battlefield V 2018-11-202018-12-12CPY
Far Cry New Dawn2019-02-152019-02-22CODEX
Left Alive2019-03-052021-05-21EMPRESS
Anno 18002019-04-162021-01-05EMPRESS
Team Sonic Racing2019-05-212020-06-05CODEX
Total War Three Kingdoms2019-05-232019-07-10CODEX/EMPRESS
Sea of Solitude2019-07-052019-09-14CODEX
Madden NFL 202019-08-022019-08-28CODEX
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 20202019-09-10Bypassed by Titikaka
Planet Zoo2019-11-052020-09-23EMPRESS
Need for Speed Heat2019-11-082019-12-27Leaked CODEX crack
Football Manager 20202019-11-192020-06-18MKDEV
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit2018-06-262019-01-16CPY
Lords of the Fallen2014-10-282015-07-26CPY
Batman Arkham Knight2015-06-232015-07-28CPY
Mad Max2015-09-012015-10-203DM (Fixed by CPY)
Rise of the Tomb Raider2016-01-282016-08-08CPY/DeltaT
Hitman2016-03-112017-03-15CPY
Adr1ft2016-03-282017-06-09STEAMPUNKS
Doom2016-05-132016-09-07CPY
Homefront: The Revolution2016-05-172017-03-06PLAZA
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter2016-06-102017-02-28CPY
Inside2016-07-072016-08-23CPY
ABZÛ2016-08-022017-06-12STEAMPUNKS
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided2016-08-232016-11-10CPY/SKIDROW
Titanfall 22016-10-282017-07-14CODEX
Moto Racer 42016-11-032017-06-19STEAMPUNKS
Yesterday Origin2016-11-102016-11-10ALI213 (Fixed by CPY)
Dishonored 22016-11-112017-06-05STEAMPUNKS
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard2017-01-242017-01-29CPY
Conan: Exiles2017-01-312017-01-31Kortal /Voksi/CODEX/DeltaT/c000005
2Dark2017-03-102017-04-13CPY
Train Sim World 20202017-03-162017-06-26Baldman/CODEX
NieR: Automata2017-03-192017-05-07Baldman/CPY
Mass Effect Andromeda2017-03-242017-05-04CPY
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition2017-04-072017-06-16Baldman
Syberia 32017-04-202017-04-23SomeRandomAntiDenuvoGuy
Sniper Ghost Warrior 32017-04-252017-05-07Baldman/CPY
Prey2017-05-052017-05-14Baldman/CPY/Voksi
RiME2017-05-262017-06-01Baldman
Constructor HD2017-05-262017-06-14CPY/Voksi
Tekken 72017-06-022017-06-06Baldman/CPY/Voksi/CODEX /EMPRESS
Agents of Mayhem2017-08-152017-08-25CPY
Sonic Mania2017-08-292017-09-05CPY/Voksi
Life is Strange: Before the Storm2017-08-312017-09-01Steam006 (Fixed by CODEX)
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider2017-09-152017-09-23STEAMPUNKS/Voksi
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite2017-09-192017-09-25CPY
Transroad USA2017-11-092017-11-11Potato_of_Doom/SKIDROW
Injustice 22017-11-142018-07-03Voksi/CODEX
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age2018-02-012018-02-18CPY
Final Fantasy XV**2018-03-062018-03-023DM/sam2k8/CPY/CODEX
Bus Simulator 182018-06-132020-02-17c000005
Yakuza 02018-08-012018-12-11CPY
Monster Hunter World2018-08-092018-12-02CODEX/CPY/PARADOX
Two Point Hospital2018-08-292018-08-29SKIDROW
Shadow of The Tomb Raider2018-09-142018-11-17CPY/CODEX
Mega Man 112018-10-022018-11-06FCKDRM
Soulcalibur 62018-10-192018-10-23CODEX/EMPRESS
Hitman 22018-11-132018-11-15FCKDRM/CPY
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden2018-12-042019-01-14CPY
Just Cause 4**2018-12-042018-12-05CPY/EMPRESS
Resident Evil 22019-01-252019-02-01CODEX/Venom
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown2019-02-012019-02-15CPY
Metro Exodus2019-02-152019-02-20CPY
Devil May Cry 52019-03-082019-03-08sam2k8
Mortal Kombat 112019-04-232020-10-16EMPRESS
RAGE 22019-05-142019-05-14BzinhoGames/CODEX
Conan Unconquered2019-05-292019-09-19PLAZA
Octopath Traveler2019-06-072019-09-08CPY
Police Simulator: Patrol Duty2019-06-182021-01-23CODEX
F1 2019**2019-06-272022-04-12Razor1911
Heavy Rain2019-06-242019-11-24CPY
Beyond: Two Souls2019-07-222020-06-18CODEX
Wolfenstein: Youngblood2019-07-262019-08-16CODEX
Borderlands 32019-09-132019-10-29CODEX/EMPRESS
Code Vein**2019-09-272019-10-01CODEX
Moons of Madness2019-10-222019-11-08CODEX
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order2019-11-152019-11-18CODEX
Dragon Quest Builders 22019-12-102020-01-09whiteee
Detroit: Become Human2019-12-122020-06-18CODEX
Resident Evil 32020-04-032020-10-01chronos
Resident Evil Resistance2020-04-032020-10-01chronos
Trials of Mana2020-04-242020-06-08CODEX
F1 20202020-07-102021-09-30PLAZA
Death Stranding2020-07-142020-10-14CPY
Train Sim World 22020-08-202021-08-22hazarxxx
Marvel’s Avengers2020-09-042020-10-18CPY
Crysis Remastered2020-09-182020-10-20CPY
Mafia: Definitive edition2020-09-252020-10-14CPY
Dirt 5**2020-11-062022-04-03Razor1911
Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition2020-12-042021-05-28CODEX
Balan Wonderworld2021-03-262021-09-22CODEX
NieR Replicant ver.1.224744871392021-04-232021-10-20CODEX
Mass Effect Legendary Edition2021-05-152021-06-08FLT
Legend of Mana2021-06-242021-12-10SKIDROW
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin2021-07-092022-07-07SKIDROW
Kings Bounty II2021-08-242022-02-17CODEX
Bravely Default II2021-09-022022-02-26FLT
Bus Simulator 212021-09-072021-12-10CODEX
Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars2021-10-282022-04-28FLT

Video game piracy

Most of these cracks have been done by scene groups such as FLT, Empress, Codex, CPY, Skidrow, and more. Despite copyright laws, these groups upload games online for everyone to download. These groups are known as “The Scene,” an affiliation of groups competing to be the first to release new stuff.

This list only includes Denuvo and Battle.net games, as the complete list of cracked games might be too long. You can check our subreddits like r/CrackWatch, for more news about video game piracy and the latest cracked games.

