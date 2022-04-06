Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets Cracked Just After Launch!

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ is a Lego-themed game that adapts all nine main Star Wars films. The game features the prequel, original, and sequel trilogy from Episode I to Episode IX. However, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been cracked by a pirate group known as FLT.

The FLT group is also responsible for cracking many games on day one. Their recent cracks include games like Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Shadow Warrior 3, Life Is Strange, and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cracked

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the sixth Lego-themed game by Traveller’s Tales. Warner Bros were responsible for publishing the game and releasing it on 5 April 2022 for all platforms. The game has received many good reviews from critics, some even calling it the best Lego game ever made.

The subreddit known as r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games, has also confirmed that the FLT group has cracked Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Other pirate groups have also released their repacked versions of the game, with DLC and bonus content unlocked.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring and Sifu. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Warner Bros

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ is a Lego-style retelling of all nine Star Wars films of the Skywalker saga. Like its predecessors, the game has a funny and humoristic approach to the original story. Players also can choose which trilogy they would like to play first.

Each Star Wars episode has five story missions, meaning the game has 45 levels. That’s not all, as the game also features 380 playable characters. We recommend checking out ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ on Steam instead of pirating the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.