8 Best Free Putlocker Alternatives To Watch Movies & Series In 2022

Putlocker used to be a piracy haven for those who wanted the latest movies and TV shows. In 2016, the original website was taken down, leaving its users looking for an alternative as duplicate Putlocker sites emerged. But, among all these illegal sources, there are several legal ways to stream movies and TV series online without paying anything.

In this article, we go through several Putlocker alternatives where you can legally watch award-winning series and blockbuster movies on the go. All of the streaming sites we mention are free.

8 Best Putlocker Alternatives to watch free Movies & Series

Below, we mention a catalog of movie hubs where you can catch some memorable films and similar content. Each of these streaming platforms is available as Android and iOS apps and on the web via a browser. To help you choose, we have jotted down the pros and cons of each entry.

Also, these platforms are mostly available in the U.S., so if you are tuning in from another region and unable to access a particular website, try again with a VPN.

Image: Crackle

Crackle is a famous website for watching movies from various genres, including comedy, horror, sci-fi, action, etc. A special attribute of its array of content is that it is mostly uncut, so you get to see everything the director envisioned. Furthermore, a few top shows on Crackle are Seinfield, The Tick, and Firefly.

Pros:

Vast movie collection

Satisfactory updated catalog

User-friendly video player

Uncut content

Cons:

Only available in the U. S.

Image: Freevee

Freevee, previously IMDb TV, is a free video streaming platform from Amazon. It is accessible as a part of the PrimeVideo service. Coming to genres, Freevee has a diverse platter ranging from action to comedy and from live-action to animation. The service also contains a host of original shows exclusive to it.

Pros:

A diverse but limited array of content

Original shows such as Troppo, Alex Rider, Pretty Hard Cases, etc.

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Long ads

Requires an Amazon account (free)

Available in the U. S. exclusively

Image: MX Player

MX Player is a top-rated streaming app currently only available in India. It offers an immense video library of movies, series, reality shows, and the like. This collection includes content from Hollywood, Bollywood, and more regional and international film industries. Also, you can watch K-shows and other non-Hindi content with Hindi voiceover. Plus, another useful feature is its live TV section.

Pros:

An endless and comprehensive array of content

Hindi-dubbed movies and series

Feature-rich video player

Extra features such as Dark Mode and Kids Mode

Cons:

Long ads

Only available in India as of now (expected to expand)

Image: Popcornflix

Whether it be a star-studded classic or an indie film, Popcornflix has it covered. This free streaming service features action flicks, comedy movies, documentaries, series, etc. Movies showcasing performances from fan-favorite stars such as Keanu Reeves and Jackie Chan are also available.

Pros:

It offers classic movies such as Lionheart

Straightforward site layout

Subtitles are present

Cons:

Clumsy user interface

Basic navigation features are missing

Image: Plex

Plex offers you a tempting 20K+ free video content collection, including movies and shows. The library includes movies starring celebrities such as Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Mads Mikkelsen, etc. You can also tune in to more than 250 live TV channels on the platform. Further, it also packs Tidal, which lets you listen to preview music clips from various artists.

Pros:

Countless hours of free movies

Content featuring several A-list actors and actresses

Movie ratings from various sources in the catalog

Cons:

Long ads

Image: The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel has a plethora of video entertainment in movies, series, and even live TV channels. The categories encompass themes from drama to romance and everything in between. Some popular shows you can catch on Roku are Downtown Abbey, 2 Broke Girls, Peppa Pig, etc.

Pros:

Varied bouquet of content

High-quality video streaming

Cons:

Seems to only work in the U. S.

Image: Tubi TV

The metaphorical shelf of Tubi is tightly occupied by a wide range of intriguing films from all around the world. While you can pump your adrenaline watching action flicks such as “A Dangerous Man,” you may also entertain your inner otaku by catching up on some “Pokemon the Series: Black & White.” There are movies from countries such as Spain, Ukraine, Mexico, China, etc.

Pros:

Movies from all over the world

Great pool of content for indie movie enthusiasts

English subtitles for many movies

Optimized video player

Cons:

Not enough mainstream movies

Many non-English voiceover movies don’t come with subtitles

Image: Vudu

Vudu is the home to movies featuring some of the biggest stars, including Nicolas Cage, Jason Statham, Samuel L. Jackson, and Emma Watson. Interestingly, the vastness of its collection starts from Hollywood movies such as “Home” to Korean flicks such as “Train To Busan.”

Pros:

A host of movies starring mainstream movie personalities

Few latest hits are also available

Acclaimed movies from around the world are available

Cons:

Only for the U. S. residents

Need a free account to watch anything

Ads

At last, this is the point where we round up this list of Putlocker alternatives. Tell us in the comments section below if you think we missed out on any. For similar exhaustive lists on various tech topics, check out our dedicated section.