Far Cry 6 Gets Cracked Eight Months After Its Launch

Far Cry 6 is the next chapter in the popular Far Cry series known for its action-adventure first-person shooter gameplay. The game series is also famous for the theme of its stories: revolution. However, Far Cry 6 was cracked by a pirate group known as Empress eight months after its release.

Empress is also responsible for cracking many games, just like Far Cry 6. They have previously cracked games like Deathloop, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs Legion, etc.

Far Cry 6 Cracked

The sixth installment in the Far Cry series is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. The game story takes place during a revolution in Yara against its dictator “El Presidente” Antón Castillo. Castillo is played by Giancarlo Esposito from the Breaking Bad series.

The subreddit known as r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news, has also confirmed that pirates have cracked Far Cry 6. Other pirate groups have also released repacked versions of the game that unlock DLCs and additional content.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

As a first-person shooter game, the player gets access to an arsenal of weapons. The game’s objective is to liberate Yara from the oppressive regime of Antón Castillo. Join the revolution and defeat Castillo’s army. Players can also choose between a male and female protagonist.

Go gun blazing in typical Far Cry fashion or roam the Caribbean island of Yara. We recommend checking out Far Cry 6 on the Epic Games Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.