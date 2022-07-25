StarCraft Remastered Gets Cracked By Pirate Groups

StarCraft Remastered is the remastered edition of the beloved sci-fi strategy game. The game was one of the first biggest hits from Blizzard Entertainment, along with the Diablo and Warcraft series. However, StarCraft Remastered has been cracked by a pirate group known as Blizzless.

Recently, pirate groups have cracked games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

StarCraft Remastered Cracked

The game came out in August 2017 and is only available on Battle.net. Not many games on Battle.net have been cracked for a while. However, a new Russian group called Blizzless has achieved an offline crack for StarCraft Remastered.

This development is quite interesting as Russia is considering legalizing piracy. The group has also cracked Warcraft III Reforged, another remastered edition of a classic game. They have even hinted their next crack is from the Diablo series.

Other pirate groups like Fitgirl are now releasing their cracked version of StarCraft Remastered. Fitgirl has repacked many cracked games, such as Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Shadow Warrior 3, Stray, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

About the game

StarCraft Remastered features the improved version of the original game and its Brood War expansion. The game is considered to be one of the best real-time strategy games to have ever been made. The story revolves around three races in the far future: Humans, Zerg, and Protoss.

Due to its overwhelming success, the studio committed to the series, which spawned the StarCraft franchise. We recommend checking out StarCraft Remastered on Battle.net instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.