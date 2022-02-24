Codex Group Announces Retirement After 8 Years Of Cracking Games

After eight years of cracking games, the infamous pirate group Codex has announced its retirement. Codex, also known as CDX, was a Warez group founded at the end of February 2014. The announcement came alongside their latest cracked release of The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories.

Codex was a scene group responsible for cracking many games with DRMs and other protections. They are mainly known for breaking Steam and Ubisoft game releases.

The Codex group gained notoriety after cracking the Middle-earth: Shadow of War on its release date. They became the third scene group to crack Denuvo DRM by doing this. The group released many notable cracked games, some even protected by Denuvo DRM.

What is a Scene? How is Codex related?

‘The Scene’ is an affiliation of groups all competing to be the first to release new stuff. Codex was one of the few groups that competed for the top spot in the scene group. They made 7300 cracks under the CODEX name and 5300 cracks under the PLAZA name during their run.

The group seemed to have some bad blood with another infamous scene group Skidrow. They even indirectly mentioned them in their retirement message. According to the statement, the reason for their retirement was a lack of competition and the loss of interest in hacks.

Codex

Notable games cracked by Codex

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Assassin’s Creed Origins (updated version)

Far Cry 5 (updated version)

Resident Evil 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain (updated version)

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Borderlands 3

Far Cry: New Dawn (updated version)

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.