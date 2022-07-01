Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Gets Cracked

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy has finally been cracked by a pirate group known as Empress. The game is based on the titular team of space vigilantes, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax.

After its release, the game received good reviews for its story, narrative, presentation, and characters. The game faced some criticism due to its combat but was still well-received by fans.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Cracked

Empress cracked Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy eight months after its release. The group is also responsible for cracking many AAA games just like this. They have previously cracked games like Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, etc.

The news comes from a subreddit called r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news. Other pirate groups will also likely release repacked versions of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy that unlock DLCs and additional content.

Recently, pirate groups cracked games like Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Steam

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a story-driven action-adventure game where players control Starlord from a third-person perspective. Players can also control the other members of the team for special moves and finishers.

Find your dream job

Each member of the squad brings something different to the gameplay. The game also features a dialogue system that lets the player decide the course of the story. We recommend checking out Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.