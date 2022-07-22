Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Gets Cracked

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most popular racing games we have seen in years. The game just launched its new DLC, which adds a new map full of iconic Hot Wheels race tracks. However, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels has been cracked by a pirate group known as Fitgirl.

Recently, pirate groups have cracked games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Cracked

The DLC for the game was released on Steam on July 19, 2022. Fitgirl then cracked Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels using a Steam emulator by Codex. Although the Codex group has retired, many pirate groups still use their Steam emulator to crack DRM-free games.

Codex has previously cracked games like Sifu, Halo: Infinite, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Life Is Strange. The news comes from a subreddit called r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news.

Fitgirl’s cracked the premium version of the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, including multiple DLCs, multiplayer support, and a car unlocker. Fitgirl has repacked many cracked games, such as Shadow Warrior 3, Stray, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

About the game

Steam

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is a great addition to an already excellent game. Players can access a whole new map made explicitly for this DLC. This update combines the fantastic open world of Forza Horizon 5 with some crazy Hot Wheels tracks.

Players can build their own Hot Wheels races using over 80 distinct, snappable track pieces. They also get access to 10 amazing new cars. We recommend checking out Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.