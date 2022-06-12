6 Best Library Apps In 2022 For An Avid Reader Inside You

One of the best things about the internet is that it allows you to do tedious and time-consuming tasks in a matter of seconds — comfortably from the seat of your couch. If you’re an avid reader and the nearest library is far away, you can download a few library apps to read books from your smartphone or tablet.

In this article, let’s look at some of the best library apps for Android and iOS that you can use to save time and read from the comfort of your home.

Best library apps for Android and iOS

1. Google Play Books

Google Play Books is a very old contender in the books app history. It was one of the first apps where you could read books on Android devices. Since its launch in 2010, the library has only grown bigger. As of 2017, the library had over four million books.

Image: Google

Apart from the vast library, you can buy and download ebooks and have them in your library, after which there’s no limit to how many times you can read them. Overall, Google Play Books is one of the best library apps for Android and iOS.

2. Audible

If you’re active on the internet, you may have heard of Audible. Yes, the audiobook service is run by Amazon. The service has gained lots of users since Amazon’s takeover and is one of the best audiobook services in the world currently.

Image: Amazon

As the name suggests, you can hear the audio of the text from the books. Audible is a subscription-based service; however, it’s pretty affordable. And for the number of features that it comes with, it is one of the best library apps you can download on Android and iOS.

Find your dream job

3. Apple Books

Like Google, Apple also has its ebook store called Apple Books, which you can buy and read books from your iOS devices. A vast, growing library of books combined with great features makes it one of the best library apps to read books.

Image: Fonearena

However, unlike the Google Play Books app available on both Android and iOS, Apple Books is an iOS-only app. Features like reading goals, bookmarks, notes, color themes, font resizing, etc., make it one of the best apps.

4. Kindle

You won’t find a single book library list article without a mention of Kindle. The Amazon-owned ebook platform was made available way before the existence of any ebook app. The Kindle app is not only available on Kindle devices but also on Android and iOS.

Apart from the vast library of popular books, Kindle also has various features to improve your reading experience. Overall, it is one of the best library apps for Android and iOS.

5. FBReader

With over 10 million downloads, FBReader is one of the most popular Android and iOS apps for reading ebooks. The app has a huge library of completely free, yes, you heard that right, completely free ebooks that you can download and read on the go.

Image: FBReader

The app also has great features like cloud synchronization, customization, and more. Overall, if you want to read books for free, look no further, FBReader is all you’ll need.

6. Headway

Headway is not exactly an ebook app for readers; instead, it’s for those who don’t want to spend time reading books. The app has a concept of “15-minute books,” which, as the name suggests, will help you to complete a book in just 15 minutes by presenting a TL;DR version.

Image: Headway

The app also doubles as an audiobook app to listen to the text on the go. The best thing about the app is its interface, which is probably the best compared to all the apps mentioned on this list.

Editor’s Choice

So these were some of the best library apps for Android and iOS. If we had to pick some, we’d go with Audible and Google Play Books. However, all of them are pretty good.

Rest let us know what you think about this list and if we should include other apps in this article in the comments section below.