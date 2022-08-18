Facebook Twitter Instagram
Diablo 3 Server Emulation Crack Released After 10 Years

Diablo 3 is a beloved action RPG developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. The game was well received but criticized for featuring an always-on DRM system. However, a Russian pirate group known as Blizzless has released their crack for Diablo 3 server emulation.

Other pirate groups have also cracked many popular games recently. These cracked games include popular titles such as Spider-Man Remastered, Far Cry 6Dying Light 2, Forza Horizon 5, F1 2022CupheadDeathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Diablo 3 server emulation crack

The game came out on Battle.net with an always-on DRM protection back in May 2012. After the retirement of many pirate groups such as CODEX, few were able to crack the DRM protection on the Blizzard storefront. Players can now access the game’s story quests (all five acts) offline.

However, a new Russian group called Blizzless has released a server emulation crack for Diablo 3. Due to sanctions placed on Russia, players can’t buy many games nowadays, and even the government is considering legalizing piracy.

Blizzless was originally just a Discord server about the Diablo 3 emulation. However, they rebranded themselves as Blizzess and cracked many games by Blizzard with DRM protection. Besides Diablo 3, Blizzless has cracked Diablo 2 Resurrected, WarCraft 3: Reforged, and StarCraft Remastered.

The group has uploaded their server emulation crack on GitHub so others can contribute to the project. Blizzless decided to do this so they could focus on different projects besides Diablo 3. They are hinting at the possibility of cracking more Blizzard games.

About the game

Diablo 3 is one of the greatest hack-and-slash action RPGs that still hold up to this day. Blizzard has also announced Diablo 4, a sequel set to release in 2023. We recommend checking out Diablo 3 on Battle.net instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

