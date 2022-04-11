Deathloop Gets Cracked After Seven Months

Deathloop is a first-person shooter video game by Arkane Studios, makers of the beloved Dishonored series. The game is the spiritual successor to the Dishonored series and features similar mechanics. However, after seven months of its release, Deathloop has been cracked by a pirate group called Empress.

Empress is also responsible for cracking many games that no other pirate group can. They have previously cracked games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Resident Evil 8: Village, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Deathloop cracked

Deathloop came out on September 14 for Microsoft Windows and as a timed console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. Bethesda published the game for the PS5 even after Microsoft bought the company.

The game was well-received by critics due to its gameplay and art style. Deathloop even won Best Game Direction and Best Art Direction at The Game Awards 2021.

The subreddit known as r/CrackWatch, which tracks games that pirates have cracked, has also confirmed that Empress has cracked Deathloop. Other pirate groups have also released their repacked versions of the game, with DLC and bonus content unlocked.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Bethesda

In Deathloop, players step in the shoes of Colt, a man stuck in a time loop on an island. Their objective is to kill all eight targets called Visionaries across the island before the day is over. The gameplay is a mixture of stealth, parkour, attack skills, guns, gadgets, and powers.

Deathloop also features a multiplayer where players step in the shoes of Juliana. Players can then invade others and take out Colt to protect the time loop.

We recommend checking out ‘Deathloop’ on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.