Warcraft 3: Reforged Gets Cracked Two Years After Its Release!

Warcraft 3: Reforged is a remastered edition of the real-time strategy game from the ever-popular World of Warcraft (WoW) franchise. The game is a prequel to World of Warcraft set four years before the events of the game. However, Warcraft 3 Reforged has been cracked by a pirate group known as Blizzless.

Recently, pirate groups have cracked many popular games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Warcraft 3: Reforged Cracked

Warcraft 3: Reforged has been cracked two years after its release. The remastered edition of the game came out on Battle.net in January 2020. This is quite rare as there are not many cracked versions of the games on Battle.net.

However, a new Russian pirate group, Blizzless, achieved an online crack for the remastered version of the game. Additionally, they were also able to crack StarCraft Remastered. This comes after Russia announced that it is considering legalizing piracy. The group also hinted their next cracked game to be from the Diablo series.

Many repackers like Fitgirl are now releasing their cracked version of Warcraft 3: Reforged. Repackers mainly compress the game files to make them easier to download. Fitgirl herself has repacked many cracked games, such as Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, Shadow Warrior 3, Stray, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

About the game

Warcraft 3: Reforged is a real-time strategy game, unlike World of WarCraft which is known for its MMORPG genre. The remastered edition of the game features improved graphics, campaign difficulty settings, and many online features. The game even includes The Frozen Throne expansion.

We recommend checking out Warcraft 3: Reforged on Battle.net instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.