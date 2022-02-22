Here Are The Best VPN Services For Streaming In 2022

A VPN can serve every user differently, from bypassing restricted websites to accessing region-locked streaming platforms. For instance, if you want to watch Netflix titles that are not available in your region, you’d like a VPN. Similarly, if you want to access Hulu outside the U.S., you’ll require a VPN again.

Some streaming platforms cannot display certain content in certain regions, and you can easily bypass that. While there are several VPNs out there, we’ve shortlisted five of them so that you can watch your desired content. Here’s a list of the best VPN services for streaming in 2022.

Best VPNs for streaming

These are the best VPNs for streaming that you can use. Note that the order of the list doesn’t signify any service’s reliability.

1. NordVPN

Image: NordVPN

If you’ve ever searched for VPNs, you might inevitably have heard about NordVPN. It’s an excellent VPN service that you can use on all websites and services without hassle. Above all, you can also use it to bypass content restrictions on any streaming platform too.

Moreover, NordVPN supports almost all major platforms and has a friendly, clean user interface. NordVPN’s SmartPlay feature allows you to stream content on both restricted and public WiFi networks. It also has many unique features and a NordLynx protocol based on WireGuard.

Unblocked streaming services:

Hulu, Netflix U.K., Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, etc.

Why you should use NordVPN

Great performance across all websites

Great user interface

Available on many platforms

2. Surfshark VPN

Image: Fossbytes

Secondly, Surfshark makes it to the list of best VPN services for streaming, as it’s among the best VPNs out there. Surfshark offers a similar set of features and performance as NordVPN, but at a much lower price. Likewise, you can check an ongoing Surfshark VPN deal to save some bucks.

Surfshark can easily bypass content restrictions and the availability of many streaming platforms. Hence, you can rely on it if you’re looking for a good VPN for streaming. It also supports several platforms so that you can stream on any platform of your choice.

Unblocked streaming services:

Netflix U.S., Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, BBC iPlayer.

Why you should use Surfshark

Easily bypasses many streaming restrictions

Relatively cheaper than the competition

Offers stable performance across all websites

3. ExpressVPN

Image: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is yet another widely popular name in the VPN industry. It offers a secure, fast, and reliable experience when you use it for streaming and bypassing restricted content. Hence, you can rely on it to maintain your privacy when accessing the internet or using a streaming platform.

ExpressVPN takes the lead when it comes to unblocking streaming services. It claims to unblock over 200 streaming services while actively monitoring them to ensure they all work. Additionally, ExpressVPN comes with a MediaStreamer service that you can use if you’re having trouble accessing a streaming service. The dedicated MediaStreamer service makes it one of the best VPN services for streaming sites.

Unblocked streaming services:

Netflix (almost all regions), Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, DAZN, and many more.

Why you should use ExpressVPN

Secure and fast performance

Unblock almost all streaming services

Offers a wide range of server locations

4. VyprVPN

Image: VyprVPN

VyprVPN is another excellent VPN service that you can use to unblock restricted content and streaming platforms. The unique factor about VyprVPN is that it uses its servers to offer VPN services instead of leasing them. Hence, it’s a plus point for several users’ privacy and security concerns.

VyprVPN unblocks almost all major streaming platforms, including some U.K.-specific ones. Additionally, it offers consistent and fast speeds across the internet for a seamless experience.

Unblocked streaming services:

Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, etc.

Why you should use VyprVPN

Consistent and fast network speeds

Unlocks major streaming services

Offers multi-platform support

5. ProtonVPN

Image: ProtonVPN

Finally, ProtonVPN makes it to the best VPN services for streaming. It offers a variety of features and quickly unblocks several streaming services. Moreover, ProtonVPN can be used for several other tasks like bypassing restricted websites or seamlessly gaming.

ProtonVPN has intuitive and user-friendly apps across several operating systems, so you don’t have to worry about a bad experience. If you watch content from different regions on several streaming platforms, ProtonVPN is an excellent choice.

Unblocked streaming services:

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, HBO, etc.

Why you should use ProtonVPN

Easy to use apps

Reliable performance across all platforms

Offers several server locations

Conclusion: Best VPN for streaming

These are our top five choices of VPN services for streaming that you can use. If you’re having trouble picking one, we recommend using ExpressVPN for the best experience. However, you can also opt for Surfshark for a similar experience at a much lower cost.

