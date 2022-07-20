Stray: Cyberpunk Cat Game Gets Cracked Just After Its Launch!

Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in a long-forgotten cybercity. The game follows the cat trying to navigate this dark but mysterious world and find its way back home. However, pirate groups have now cracked Stray on day one of its release.

Recently, pirate groups have cracked games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Stray Cracked

The game was released on Steam on June 19, 2022. After that, Stray was cracked by pirate groups using a Steam emulator by Codex. Codex has previously cracked games like Sifu, Halo: Infinite, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Life Is Strange.

This is not the first time pirate groups cracked Steam games on the first day of their release. The Codex group has now retired, but many pirate groups are still using their Steam emulator to crack DRM-free games.

The news comes from a subreddit called r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news. Many pirate groups are now releasing cracked versions of Stray by repacking the game.

About the cyberpunk cat game

Stray is about a cat’s delightful adventure in a dark but hopeful dystopian world. The game sets itself apart due to its excellent world that sees alive. The gameplay is a mix of platforming and item-hunting quests that sees us roam every nook and cranny of this cyberpunk world.

The game is very soothing, thanks in part to the fact that you play as an adorable cat. We recommend checking out Stray on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game. It will help support the developers who are also helping raise money for real homeless cats.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.