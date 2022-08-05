“Dying Light 2: Stay Human” Ultimate Edition Gets Cracked

Dying Light 2 is the latest popular survival horror game set in an open-world environment. The game is well known for its parkour and combat mechanics. However, a pirate group known as Empress has now cracked Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Many pirate groups have also cracked other popular games recently. These games include Diablo 2 Resurrected, Far Cry 6, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

‘Dying Light 2: Stay Human’ Crack

The game initially came out on PC with Denuvo protection on February 4, 2022. However, Empress cracked Dying Light 2’s Denuvo DRM protection after six months. After CODEX’s retirement, Empress is the only pirate group that cracks games with Denuvo protection.

Empress is also responsible for cracking many AAA games just like this. They have previously cracked games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Red Dead Redemption 2, Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, etc. Other pirate groups have also released repacked versions of Dying Light 2: Stay Human that unlocks DLCs and additional content.

About the game

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set 22 years after the original game’s events. The game features seven distinct regions the player can explore with parkour, a grappling hook, and a paraglider. Players will also have to make decisions that would change the state of the game and open up or seal-off areas in the city.

After its release, many criticized the game for its storytelling but praised its combat, parkour, and open-world design. We recommend checking out Dying Light 2: Stay Human on Steam or the Epic Game Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.