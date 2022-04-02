Death Stranding Director’s Cut Gets Cracked Just After Its Launch!

Death Stranding is a popular action survival game made by legendary game creator Hideo Kojima. The original game was released in late 2019, but the Director’s Cut of the game adds many improvements. However, Death Stranding Director’s Cut was cracked on day one by a pirate group known as FLT.

The FLT group has cracked many games on day one. Recent ones include games like God of War PC, Shadow Warrior 3, Life Is Strange, and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Cracked

Death Stranding is the first game made by Kojima Productions after splitting from Konami. The new version of the game adds a lot of new content (Click this link to check out all the new additions). Death Stranding Director’s Cut came out on all platforms on March 30, 2022.

The subreddit known as r/CrackWatch, which tracks games that pirates have cracked, has also confirmed that the FLT group has cracked Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Several other pirate groups have also released their game versions, with DLC and bonus content unlocked.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring, WWE 2K22, and Sifu. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Mads Mikkelsen

Death Stranding is a genre-defining game from the visionary game director Hideo Kojima. In this game, you play Sam Bridges, whose mission is to connect different settlements in a post-apocalyptic America. The game features many famous actors, such as Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen, and some cameos from Guillermo del Toro.

Death Stranding is a story-driven game that is further enhanced by the amazing performances of the actors. Players can also expect the game to become slow-paced in some aspects, only to pick up the tension in crucial story moments.

We recommend checking out Death Stranding Director’s Cut on Steam instead of pirating.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.