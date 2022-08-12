Spider-Man Remastered Gets Cracked For PC On Day One!

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is a highly awaited PC port of the PlayStation exclusive game. The original game came out as a PlayStation exclusive game on September 7, 2018. As soon as the game’s PC version launched today, a Pirate group known as FLT has cracked Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC.

Other pirate groups have also cracked many popular games recently. These include popular titles such as Far Cry 6, Dying Light 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cracked

The game came out on PC without any Denuvo/DRM protection on August 12, 2022. FLT was then able to crack Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered within hours of its release. The group has previously cracked other popular games such as Loopmancer, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Shadow Warrior 3.

Fitgirl, a well-known repacker, has also repacked the cracked version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. Repackers like Fitgirl compress the game files to make them easier to download. Like others, Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Sifu, Cult Of The Lamb, and Elden Ring.

About the game

The remastered version of the game includes several visuals and performance upgrades. The most apparent change will be the different Peter Parker models. Other than this, PC players can enjoy the game with Ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS.

We recommend checking out Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on Steam or the Epic Game Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game. Players will now be able to enjoy the enhanced graphics while swinging through the city of New York or fighting the Sinister Six.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes doesn’t promote piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for informational purposes.