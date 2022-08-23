Saints Row Reboot Gets Cracked For PC On Release!

Saints Row (2022) is a reboot of the infamous series known for its absurdity and adult-focused humor. The game features a whole new cast and is set in the fictional city of Santo Ileso. However, the Saints Row Reboot has been cracked just after its release.

Other pirate groups have also cracked many popular games recently. These include popular titles such as Spider-Man Remastered, Far Cry 6, Dying Light 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Saints Row Reboot Cracked

Saints Row Reboot came out without DRM protection on August 23, 2022. The game is exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC and unavailable on Steam. The Saints Row Reboot was cracked immediately after its release using an Epic Games Store emulator.

Pirate groups have used emulators like these to crack many popular AAA games. Some famous examples include Stray, F1 2022, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, WWE 2K22, etc.

Likely, repackers like Fitgirl and DODI will also release cracked and compressed versions of the Saints Row Reboot. These kinds of repacks also unlock additional content and DLCs for the game.

About the game

The Saints Row Reboot places the player in the shoes of “The Boss,” who assembles a team of misfits. Just like its predecessors, the game includes a character creator. One new addition to the series is the new co-op mode, allowing players to help each other with challenging missions.

We recommend checking out Saints Row Reboot on the Epic Games Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.