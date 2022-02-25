Elden Ring Gets Cracked Just After Its Launch!

Elden Ring cracked on its first day of release. It was one of the most anticipated game releases of this year and a game of the year contender. The game’s developer FromSoftware released it on Steam, whose DRM protection can be cracked easily.

A scene group known as Plaza cracked Elden Ring on day one. Other pirate groups are now releasing their versions of the game. Plaza is a subgroup of an infamous scene group CODEX, which recently announced retirement after 8 years.

According to Plaza, cracking Elden Ring was a farewell gift to everyone who accompanied their journey. Recently, the FLT scene group also cracked God of War on PC. Games like Sifu and Life Is Strange Remastered Collection were also cracked by other scene groups.

Elden Ring is a new fantasy action RPG from the makers of the Dark Souls series. As a successor to Dark Souls, the game is similar in many aspects but has better visuals and improved gameplay mechanics. George R. R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, wrote some of the characters for the game.

It features a vast open world filled with enemies and challenging boss fights. The game also includes many dungeons to explore and conquer. You can check out the game on Steam from here.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.