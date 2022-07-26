Diablo 2 Resurrected Gets Cracked After One Year!

Diablo 2 Resurrected is a remastered version of the popular action RPG by Blizzard Entertainment and Vicarious Visions. The remaster even includes the original game’s Lord of Destruction DLC. However, pirate group Blizzless has now cracked Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Recently, pirate groups have cracked other popular games such as Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Cracked

The remastered version of the game came out in September 2021. On PC, the game was exclusive to Battle.net. Not many pirate groups could crack the DRM protection on the Blizzard storefront. However, a new Russian group called Blizzless has achieved an offline crack for Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Blizzless has also recently cracked games like WarCraft 3: Reforged and StarCraft Remastered. They were initially just a Discord server about the Diablo 3 emulation. They have recently rebranded themselves as Blizzess and cracked three remastered games by Blizzard.

About the game

Diablo 2 Resurrected breathes new life into the classic action RPG with several improvements. The remastered game features all-new 3D graphics, brand-new cinematics, remastered audio, and classic gameplay of Diablo 2.

The remastered game has the same plot as the original but features much quality of life changes. We recommend checking out Diablo 2 Resurrected on Battle.net instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.