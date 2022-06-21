10 Best Podcast Apps For Android And iOS [2022]

Infinite fables from different cultures have been conveyed through storytelling, an art that has existed since the advent of human beings. In the present era, the art of storytelling has largely narrowed down to audio-visual presentation. Consequently, the pleasure and satisfaction from fabricating our own visuals are lost somewhere. Here are some of the best Podcast apps for Android and iOS in 2022.

Be it during your daily commute or on lazy weekdays, about how to live a better life, or trying to get rid of a bad habit, it’s easy to learn from podcasts. Most Android and iOS apps on this list come with an option to download the podcasts to listen to later.

10 Best Podcast Apps for Android in 2022

Here are some of the best podcast apps on Android

1. Spotify

We included Spotify in our best music streaming apps for 2022 list, and it also happens to be one of the best podcast apps for 2022. A podcast or music app list would be barren without Spotify in it. While Spotify isn’t a hardcore Podcast-only app, the app has gotten much better over the years in terms of features. It’s also one of the best music streaming services currently, killing two birds with one stone.

One of the best things about Spotify is its UI. The dark pastel green UI elements on top of the dark and gray overlays of the app look amazing. Functionality-wise, it houses all the basic audio options/controls like fast-forwarding, sleep timer, and more. Not to mention, Spotify’s recommendation systems suggest podcasts that you might like, based on your listening habits.

And that’s not the end. The cross-platform integration is the best, allowing you to control music and podcasts from other devices. Overall, Spotify is undoubtedly one of the best podcast apps that you can download on Android.

Pros:

Visually appealing user interface.

All-in-one radio app.

Great cross-platform integration.

Cons:

Some podcasts may be region-restricted.

2. Google Podcasts

It wouldn’t be wise to miss Google Podcasts while talking about the best free podcast apps for Android. Google Podcasts has the typical Google app vibe to it with a super-clean user interface. I could drool over its material you Android 12 integration for so long this article would never see the light of the day.

Unlike Spotify, Google Podcasts takes the advantage of being a fully-fledged podcast app. It comes with all the bells and whistles that you’d find in a podcast app; like sleep timer, fast forward and rewind options, etc. The listener benefits from the integration of Google services such as Google Home, Google Assistant, and more.

But this Android podcast app doesn’t quite stand near other podcast apps in terms of functionality and flexibility. For example, Google Podcasts doesn’t have an option of favoriting a podcast or making a personalized playlist.

Pros:

Simple yet elegant UI.

No ads.

Cons:

Short on features like favorites or personalized playlists.

3. Podcast Addict

Podcast Addict is truly one of the best podcast apps available on the Android platform. The app is famous for its functionality and customization, other than the millions of podcasts available to download for free.

In every corner of Podcast Addict, you will see new settings. Among these, there is an option for scheduling downloads for podcasts. So, you can schedule a podcast episode to download even before you wake up. There is also a car layout option to use the podcast app on the go easily.

Since the UI is laced with settings, this Android podcast app can be overwhelming for people getting into podcasts for the first time. Sadly, Podacast Addict isn’t available on iOS, but Apple Podcasts is a great alternative to the same.

Pros:

Dark themes including AMOLED dark.

Video Player with picture-in-picture option.

You can play locally stored audio books, mp3, etc.

Cons:

Multiple settings can be overwhelming.

UI is hard to use.

4. Castbox – Podcast Player

Castbox app comes with an interesting selection of features such as the “Zen Mode” which encompasses ambient sounds for a good sleep. Other than the neverending selection of free podcasts, this podcast app for Android includes a “Live Cast” feature, which is basically a live podcast. You can join people’s live cast, start interacting, and even participate in their podcast. Pretty cool, right?

The best thing about this Android podcast app is that users can comment on podcast episodes and interact with each other. In fact, there is a community tab where fans frequently share podcasts. However, the only issue with the Castbox podcast app is the user interface. The paid plan banners are obtrusive and get in the way while navigating through the app.

Pros:

Cast your own podcast.

Lockscreen themes.

Create Podcast shortcuts for the home screen.

Cons:

Too many obtrusive ads in the UI

5. Player FM

Trying to discover your niche in podcasts? Try Player FM. The Player FM podcast app for Android has categories based on different topics. In the Discover section, you can look for podcasts under categories such as popular, trending, country, etc. There is also a video section for playing trending video podcasts.

The app encompasses all the essential audio setting features. Thanks to the customizable user interface, you can select different themes and change the design on the subscription page. However, some of the best features such as web player integration, theme wizard, etc., are only available in the pro version that can be bought for $48.

Pros:

Category-wise podcast search.

Customizable UI.

Great features.

Cons:

Random app crashes.

6. Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts is yet another great podcast app for Android and iOS. Like any other podcast app, you get the ability to download podcasts and listen offline. The UI is simple yet quite good and the few hours we spent with the app, from a usability perspective, felt pretty good.

Additionally, you can also set a sleep timer, set the podcast’s speed, boost the volume, and add podcasts to your favorites list. However, one of the best features of the app is easily the “Trim Silence” option, which, as the name suggests, trims and removes the silence in conversations to reduce the length of the podcast.

The app also has a premium subscription Pocket Casts Plus that costs around two bucks a month and gives you a web player, extra themes, extra app icons, and 10GB of cloud storage.

Pros:

A vast library of Podcasts.

Simple yet elegant UI.

Great features.

Cons:

The Premium version doesn’t offer much.

No option to skip to the previous or next podcast.

7. Podbean

Podbean is another popular podcast app in the Android world. With a 4.7 rating on the Google Play Store, the app is admired by many podcast lovers. One of the main reasons is its easy-to-use interface with main sections laid out on the home page.

The intelligent audio effects are also available on the podcast player such as intelligent speed and volume boost. The app also has a comments section where you can share your thoughts about the episode with other people.

Podbean even allows you to record your own podcast, add cool effects, sounds, and more. On top of that, the podcast app has post-production tools such as edit, split, and merge. However, some of the best Podbean features are only available in its premium subscription. Features such as customizing the homepage and unlimited playlists are available under the premium version starting at $9.99.

Pros:

Podcast hosting.

Easy-to-use interface.

Cons:

Bugs and glitches in the UI.

8. Anchor by Spotify

Anchor is not one of your usual podcast apps for Android. The app is for people who listen to podcasts, but their original goal is to host podcasts and share them among different channels.

Since this Android podcast app focuses on hosting podcasts, it has many interesting features related to it. Anchor converts audio recordings done on your phone into a very high-quality podcast. Second, you can add messages for specific listeners. Apart from that, you can even add tones from Apple Music or Spotify.

Pros:

Thoughtful design.

High recording quality.

Free of cost; no ads.

Cons:

None

9. Hubhopper

Hubhopper is one of the best podcast apps for Android in India. Developed by Indian creators, the podcast app has a huge list of podcast shows from India. On top of that, Hubhopper has podcasts from around the world so you won’t be missing out on anything.

This podcast app for Android has a stunning and refreshing user interface. Out of all the best podcast apps for Android, Hubhopper scores ten-on-ten when it comes to design.

Other than podcasts and audiobooks, Hubhopper also has a reading section where you subscribe to your favorite news sources. Hubhopper offers original podcast shows that you can listen to. If you are fond of radio, then you can choose from many local and global radio channels available on the podcast Android app.

Lastly, it has all the audio effects options such as volume boost, skips silence, and more.

Pros:

Best looking user-interface

Curated Indian podcasts

Read section

Cons:

Bugs and glitches in the app.

10. Podcast Go

Launched in 2017, Podcast Go has quickly become one of the most popular podcast apps on Android. One of the major reasons behind the same is its user interface. The podcast app is quite easy to navigate, thanks to its elegant design.

In terms of features, Podcast Go is no less than the other best podcast apps mentioned above. The app is laced with all the essential features such as volume boost, skip silence, sleep timer, playback speed, and more. There are a few theming options as well.

During our time with the podcast app, one major problem that we saw was the obtrusive full-screen ads. Although some podcast apps have ads, they usually appear in the form of banners at the bottom of the screen. Other than that, the app puts forward a lot of bugs.

Pros:

Good looking interface

Cons:

Full-screen ads

Buggy

Conclusion: Editor’s Choice

All the apps on this list are great for listening to podcasts, but if we had to choose and recommend a few, we’d go with Google Podcasts (due to its extensive library and UI), Spotify (Popularity and library), and Pocket Casts (If you’re looking for a hardcore podcast app with good features and a nice overall UI). In all honesty, all apps are great.

What are some of the best podcast apps that you know deserve to be on this list? Let us know in the comments section below.