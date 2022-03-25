“Ghostwire: Tokyo” Gets Cracked Just After Its Launch!

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ is one of the most anticipated action-adventure games coming out this year. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks. However, Ghostwire: Tokyo was cracked on its launch by a pirate group known as FLT.

The FLT group has cracked many games on day one. Recent ones include games like God of War PC, Shadow Warrior 3, and Life Is Strange.

Ghostwire: Tokyo cracked

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ is by the same studio that made the popular survival horror game series Evil Within. The game came out on Steam on March 25, 2022. The game is a one-year exclusive for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 5.

The Steam version of ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ cracked immediately on its launch. Although Bethesda, a major game studio, published the game, the crack will still affect the people who made the game.

r/CrackWatch, a subreddit known for tracking cracked games, has confirmed that the FLT group has cracked ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo.’ You can expect to see many other pirate groups releasing their versions of the game with all of its DLC and bonus content unlocked.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring, WWE 2K22, and Sifu. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Bethesda

‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ is a first-person action-adventure game with many horrors and fantasy elements. The game features a fantasy version of Tokyo, Japan’s capital city. Players will face off against many yokai and evil spirits in the game to uncover a great mystery surrounding the city.

The game features combat which is quite different from other first-person games. The game’s developer Shinichiro Hara described the combat as “karate meets magic.”

We recommend checking out Ghostwire: Tokyo on Steam instead of pirating.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.