Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Gets Cracked!

Cyberpunk 2077 has just released a new Edgerunners update that includes free DLC and various gameplay fixes and improvements. The game has added new content inspired by the anime, such as new missions, weapons, and cross-progression. However, Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners update has been cracked by pirate groups.

Pirate groups have also cracked many popular games recently. These include popular titles such as Spider-Man Remastered, Far Cry 6, Dying Light 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners Cracked

Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners update came out on PC without any DRM protection and was cracked by pirate groups on its release. Repackers like Fitgirl cracked the patch 1.6 updates using a Steam emulator by CODEX. Fitgirl herself has repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Cult Of The Lamb, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, and more.

Pirate groups have used emulators like these to crack many popular AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077. Some famous examples include Stray, F1 2022, Monster Hunter Stories 2, WWE 2K22, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, etc. We have even compiled a list of all Denuvo-protected games cracked by pirate groups.

About the game

Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have a good reception on its release, primarily due to countless bugs and performance issues. However, since its launch, the game has received many updates to fix these issues. The latest Edgerunners update brings new content and many fixes to the game.

The update also features a new wardrobe system and some new character customization options that players can access through ripperdocs. Patch 1.6 will add weapons and armor from the anime show. The Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime will premiere on Netflix on September 13, 2022.

We recommend checking out Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.