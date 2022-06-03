Meet The HP x System76 Laptop: A Partnership That We Didn’t See Coming

HP has been one of the major players in the laptops segment thanks to its wide range of “Windows”-powered laptops for almost all budgets. However, last month, the open-source community was very excited as HP collaborated with Pop!_OS makers, System76, to launch a laptop with Pop!_OS preinstalled.

In this article, let’s look at the specifications of the HP Dev One laptop and how it fares with the competition. System76 is a hardware company that makes laptops that ship with their homemade OS called Pop!_OS. It’s a Linux-based distro targeted toward gamers, developers, and just Linux enthusiasts and is one of the best Ubuntu-based distros in existence.

HP Dev One Specifications

Processor AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U Storage 1TB PCIe 3×4 M.2 NVMe SSD, 16GB DDR4RAM Graphics Integrated AMD graphics Audio Dual-stereo speakers Battery 53Wh, 3-cell Ports 2 x USB-C with USB PD and DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-A, 1 x Headphone/Microphone combo, 1 x HDMI 2.0 Display 14-inch. 1920x1080p, 1000 nits IPS panel Price $1,099 Camera 720p Operating System Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS

HP Dev One’s design resembles a lot of HP’s sub $700 to $1000 laptops.

Source: HP

Tylitha Steward, VP and Global Head of Consumer Services, HP Inc., said, “Software developers are looking for a customized and optimized device for the way they code. By working with System76, we meet this need and provide a premium experience with Linux Pop!_OS preinstalled to deliver the new HP Dev One.”

Source: HP

Adding to that, she said, “The device has features important to developers, including an optional Linux keyboard tuned with a super key and designed to be more efficient at the core.”

HP Dev One is proof that companies are not concentrating on open-source software, which is a huge win for the open-source community. Last year, Steam Deck was announced, which made the phrase “Linux gaming sucks” a thing of the past.

Source: HP

What are your thoughts about the HP Dev One? Do you think more laptop manufacturers should switch to open-source operating systems? Let us know in the comments section below. You can buy the Dev One from the HP Dev One website.