Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Have you watched the hit 1980s Karate Kid films? If yes, then you know they are simply too great to forget for future generations. While it has been over three decades since the original four films were released, the franchise is still going strong. Cobra Kai Season 5 hopes to continue its success further.

If you aren’t aware, Cobra Kai is set in the same fictional universe as the original films. While the characters might have grown old, their love of Karate remains intact. Keeping that in mind, the show’s new season will tell the story after the battle for the soul of the valley.

According to the official plot synopsis, the battle might be over, but the war has just begun. In the new season, Sensei Terry Silver will try to make his “No Mercy” karate style the only valid style in the town. But will he succeed in doing so? We will find out soon. For now, let’s talk about the release details of season 5.

When is Cobra Kai season 5 released online?

It was confirmed about four months ago that the series would return in September 2022. To be precise, the show will be back on September 09, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. You can watch the new episodes exclusively on streaming giant Netflix.

But before that, we’d suggest you watch Cobra Kai season 4. If you aren’t aware of its streaming details, feel free to check our guide on it right here.

Can I watch Cobra Kai season 5 for free on Netflix?

Watching shows for free on Netflix is more like a pipedream nowadays. Although the service is used to provide a free trial to new users, that offer has been discontinued indefinitely. However, you can still get a free account on Netflix with the below-mentioned offers:

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

By the time this article goes live, new episodes of Cobra Kai will be available for you to stream. Feel free to share your honest opinion about the show in the comments section below.