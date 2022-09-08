Is It Possible To Watch Thor: Love And Thunder For Free Online?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), like many others, was impacted heavily after the COVDI-19 pandemic. So much so that in MCU’s phase 4, not many movies did well in theaters. Despite knowing that, Thor: Love and Thunder was initially released in theaters.

But as expected, the movie had one of the worst box office collections by an MCU movie. There was another reason for the demise of the film on big screens. MCU has apparently made Thor a comic relief character.

It is something similar to the fact of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk post the first two Avengers movies. In Thor: Love and Thunder, the director tried to squeeze in a comedy scene almost every 5 minutes. It ultimately ruined the watching experience for fans.

However, there are many fans who’d happily watch the movie on streaming platforms rather than purchasing a ticket. If you are among them, then you have come to the right place.

When did Thor: Love and Thunder release online?

Image credit: Marvel Studios

This fourth installment of the long-running franchise arrived online on September 08, 2022. It was a major title headlining the much anticipated Disney+ Day. As for it’s release time, the film was added online at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Apart from that, Cars on the Road also made its way to Disney+ on the same date as well. With that said, let’s talk about the most important section of the article.

Can I watch Thor: Love and Thunder for free on Disney+?

The movie might be part of the Disney+ day, but it doesn’t mean you can watch it for free. Currently, there is no direct free way for you to watch content for free on the streaming service. However, what you can do is rely on these plans to get a free account of Disney+:

Have you already watched Thor: Love and Thunder? Or will you watch it now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.