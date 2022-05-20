Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Gets Cracked On Its Launch!

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong was cracked by P2P just after its release. It is a narrative-driven RPG game where the player controls three different vampires throughout the gameplay.

P2P is also responsible for cracking many games just like this. They have previously cracked games like WWE 2K22, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Cracked

The game is set in the larger World of Darkness series, where supernatural beings such as vampires and werewolves exist secretly. Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong follows the story of three different vampires from different clans trying to investigate the mystery behind a sinister plot.

The subreddit r/CrackWatch which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news has also confirmed that pirates have cracked Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong. The cracked version of the game also includes DLC and bonus content unlocked.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is a narrative-driven game with three different protagonists. Each protagonist has different vampiric abilities that help them explore the game world. The player can also customize their characters to suit their preferred playstyle.

The player also has to make critical moral decisions throughout the game. These decisions can change the storyline depending on your choice. We recommend checking out Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong on Epic Games Store instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.