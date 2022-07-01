Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Gets Cracked On Day One!

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has been cracked by a pirate group known as Skidrow. The group is one of the oldest pirate groups and has cracked many AAA games.

Cuphead is a classic 2D run and gun action game with challenging boss fights. Despite the declining genre, the game was quite popular and even praised for its difficulty. Multiple outlets have also named Cuphead one of the hardest video games.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Cracked

Skidrow cracked Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course on day one of its release. They have previously cracked games like The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe edition, Cloudpunk, Celeste, etc. The news comes from a subreddit called r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news.

Recently, pirate groups cracked games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Cuphead : The Delicious Last Course includes the base game and the first DLC. The game can be played by up to two players at once and has a couch co-op mode. Inspired by 1930s American animation, the developers used hand-drawn animation and original jazz music to recreate the iconic look.

We recommend checking out Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.