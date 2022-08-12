Cult Of The Lamb Gets Cracked For PC On Launch!

Pirate groups have cracked Cult of the Lamb on the first day of its release. The game is a 2D rogue-like action-adventure filled with gore and blood. The satanic theme is quite a twist on its characters as they look straight out of a children’s book.

Pirate groups have also cracked many other popular games recently. These games include Far Cry 6, Dying Light 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Cult Of The Lamb Crack

The game came out on PC without Denuvo/DRM protection on August 11, 2022. Pirate groups like Fitgirl and Razor1911 then cracked Cult Of The Lamb within hours of its release. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5, Shadow Warrior 3, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Fitgirl cracked the Cult Of The Lamb using a Steam emulator by Codex. Although the Codex group has retired, many pirate groups still use their Steam emulator to crack DRM-free games. Codex has previously cracked games like Sifu, Halo: Infinite, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Life Is Strange, and many others.

About the game

Cult of the Lamb is 50 percent dungeon crawler and 50 percent management sim. The game’s objective is to build one true cult in a land of false prophets. The game also features procedurally generated dungeons that players can clear to obtain valuable resources.

We recommend checking out Cult of the Lamb on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game. The game is published by Devolver Digital, known for making weird but fun games.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.