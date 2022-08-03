Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Gets Cracked For PC

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a very popular action JRPG for the Nintendo Switch. It features an open-world design and is part of the larger Xeno franchise. However, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been cracked by pirate groups and is now playable on PC with Switch emulators.

Recently, pirate groups have cracked other popular games such as Diablo 2 Resurrected, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Far Cry 6, F1 2022, Cuphead, Deathloop, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Cracked

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was cracked even before its launch on July 29, 2022. Some users could even run it on their Steam Deck using a Nintendo Switch emulator. Pirate groups like Fitgirl have repacked the game with unlocked DLCs and essential mods.

Repackers like Fitgirl compress the game files to make them easier to download. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5, Shadow Warrior 3, Stray, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The news comes from a subreddit called r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news. Other pirate groups will also likely release their cracked game versions.

About the game

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games. It follows in the footsteps of its predecessors and is easily one of the best open-world games on the Nintendo Switch.

Even though Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been cracked, its performance on the Switch emulators is relatively poor. People have even reported frequent crashes and bugs. That’s why we recommend checking out Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Switch instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.