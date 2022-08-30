Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Gets Cracked On Release!

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed is a remake of the original game with enhanced graphics and a new game engine. The story follows an alien fighting the KGB (Committee for State Security) during the 1960s (Yes, it is as crazy as it sounds). However, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed has been cracked by pirate groups.

Pirate groups have recently cracked many popular games, including Saints Row, Way Of The Hunter, Diablo 2, F1 2022, Stray, Elden Ring, Sifu, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Disclaimer! Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Cracked

Destroy Humans 2 Reprobed came out on PC without any DRM protection and was immediately cracked by pirate groups. The game was cracked by a pirate group known as FLT an hour after its release.

The FLT group has previously cracked other popular games such as Spider-Man Remastered, Loopmancer, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Death Stranding, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Shadow Warrior 3. Other pirate groups like Fitgirl are also looking to repack the cracked version of the game.

The repacked version of the cracked game also unlocks additional content and DLC. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked games like Forza Horizon 5, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Cult Of The Lamb, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, and more.

About the game

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed rebuilds the 2006 game from the ground up. It features new locations, new weapons, revamped upgrade system, and new enemy types. You play as an alien sent to invade the Earth and enslave humankind.

The game uses a humoristic approach to dialogue and uses the setting of the Cold War era in many of its jokes. However, the most fun addition to the remake is the new split-screen co-op mode that you can enjoy with your friends and family. We recommend checking out Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.