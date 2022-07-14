Loopmancer Gets Cracked Just After Its Launch!

Loopmancer is a 3D platformer roguelite game that is set in a cyberpunk universe. Many YouTubers recommended the game when it became available during the Steam Next event. However, Loopmancer has now been cracked by a pirate group called FLT (Fairlight).

FLT has previously cracked games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, God of War, Ghostwire Tokyo, Shadow Warrior 3, and more. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

Loopmancer cracked

FLT cracked Loopmancer on the first day of its release on Steam. Other pirate groups are also releasing their repacked version of the game. The news comes from a subreddit called r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news.

This is not the first time pirate groups have cracked games like Loopmancer on the first day of its release. Recently, they have cracked games like Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Elden Ring, Far Cry 6, Death Stranding, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the game

Loopmancer is a rogue-lite at its core with fantastic combat and visual aesthetic. The game puts you in a loop so that you go to the beginning of the game whenever you die. It is very similar to Dead Cells in that aspect.

However, each run will feel quite different from the other due to the wide variety of enemies, weapons, and skills. After every death, certain map areas will also change randomly.

Loopmmacer is unlike any other 3D platformer as it feels like a current generation game with good cinematics. We recommend checking out Loopmancer on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.