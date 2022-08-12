God Of War: Ragnarok Is Coming This November | Here’s Everything We Know

One of the most awaited games of 2022, God of War: Ragnarok, is due to release in November 2022. Meanwhile, for the fans of the God of War franchise dearly awaiting Ragnarok, in this article, we’ll share everything we know about the PS title.

While the very much anticipated title of the PS4 and PS5 title God of War is coming out in a few months, we still do not know extensively about the game. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at all the information we know about the title, one by one. For starters, we know the game is a sequel to 2018’s God of War and will follow Kratos and Atreus’s story further into Midgard.

Finally, God of War: Ragnarok has a release date of November 9th, 2022. While there’s still time for the game to hit the PlayStation, in the meantime, we suggest you go back and replay the 2018 God of War. The release date can be owed to the delay the game has seen; while the game was previously meant to be released in 2021, it was delayed due to late production issues on the game, which the studio conveyed through its Twitter handle.

God of War: Ragnarok – Story

The 2018 God of War starts off with Kratos and Atreus preparing for the funeral of Atreus’ deceased mother. After the funeral, the main story starts off with both of them embarking on the journey to scatter her ashes from the highest mountain in all 9 realms. On this journey, the duo meets various foes and friendly creatures who help them make their journey a bit undemanding. That being said, the story features the relationship of the father-son duo and their deepened bonding, with the famous moment of Kratos calling Atreus ‘son’ for the first time.

On the other hand, the previous game also features Baldur and other Norse gods, including Thor’s sons Magni and Modi. Interestingly, the thing which came as a surprise to players was the revelation of Atreus’ giant heritage and the prophecy around him on the walls of Jötunheim. While these are the events of 2018’s God of War, here’s the official synopsis of the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok.

According to the official synopsis, the events of God of War: Ragnarok takes place some years after the previous game. Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.

Will there be a PS4 version of God of War: Ragnarok?

Yes, the most anticipated game of the year, God of War: Ragnarok will be a cross-generation game and will be coming out on both PS5 and PS4. Furthermore, if you’re wondering how the game will perform on the older generation PS4 console, the base variant will only be able to run the game at 1080p; however, if you own a PS4 pro, you’ll be able to run the game at 4K 30fps.

Will God of War: Ragnarok come out on PC?

Ever since the release of God of War on PC, many PC gamers might be wondering if the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok will be released on PC. Well, we don’t expect the game to come out for any other platform except the PlayStation at the time of its release later this year. Mainly since the franchise has been a PS exclusive, we expect Sony to maintain the trend and not go for any other platform for God of War: Ragnarok anytime soon. Furthermore, do not expect a PC release for God of War: Ragnarok in 2023 as well. However, if it were to happen, we’ll make sure to update our readers with the latest information.

God of War: Ragnarok – Gameplay

As shown with the gameplay trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, the gameplay has undoubtedly expanded. New combat options, including new moves and new abilities, have been added to Kratos’ character, in addition to a new Runic summon for Atreus. Furthermore, Kratos will also have the Leviathan axe, Guardian shield, and his iconic Blades of Chaos.

Meanwhile, the gameplay trailer shows Kratos using his Blades of Chaos in a manner he has never used before. By adding verticality to the game, players will be able to use the Blades of Chaos as a grappling hook at enemies and certain objects, giving Kratos the option to scale places and get closer to an enemy instantly in God of War: Ragnarok.

In addition to the new abilities and new moves, God of War: Ragnarok will feature a variety of creatures from Norse mythology, including Speki and Svanna, the two wolves we see pulling Kratos across the frozen lake in the trailer. Furthermore, God of War: Ragnarok will feature full controller customization, automated sprinting, vaulting, and other movements, and a navigation assist button for more accessibility to players.

In addition to the above developments in the series, the upcoming game in the God of War series has a change of director. Cory Barlog, who directed the 2018’s God of War, has handed over the reins to Eric Williams, who is a veteran of the GOW series. Lastly, Sony has also announced a God of War live-action TV series. While there is no information on the live-action series of God of War yet, we’ll make sure to let our readers know when we come across any concrete information on it.