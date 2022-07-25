Samsung Holds Ceremony Marking First Shipment Of 3nm Chips

In a ceremony on Monday, Samsung Electronics Co. celebrated the first shipment of 3-nanometer semiconductors, marking a significant development in the most effective mobile processors to date.

The next-generation 3nm chips from Samsung are constructed using Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology. And according to Samsung, it enables area reduction of up to 35% while also offering 30% higher performance and 50% less power usage than the current FinFET process.

Samsung stated that it began creating the GAA technology in the early 2000s and successfully implemented it on the 3nm node in 2017.

Samsung’s 3nm chips bring significant improvements.

Image: Koreabizwire

Previously, TSMC dominated more than 50% of the global industry, leaving Samsung in a distant second place with less than 20% of the market. However, Samsung is getting significantly ahead of its competition.

And Samsung’s secret weapon for surpassing TSMC is its latest 3nm technology. Samsung’s 3nm technology offers a better transistor density than the present 5nm technology, resulting in advanced semiconductors for big data, driverless vehicles, and artificial intelligence running faster and using less power.

As mentioned above, According to Samsung, overall technological advancements have led to a reduction in power usage of 45% and an increase in performance of 23%, compared to the present FinFET-based 5nm technology. Power usage is anticipated to be lowered in half for the second generation, with performance increasing by 30%.

More customers are anticipated to turn to Samsung as a result of the rapid advancement in sophisticated chipmaking technology, which occurred faster than its foundry rival TSMC. These customers are looking for powerful chips that enable smaller, faster, and more effective technology products.

“Samsung opened a new chapter in the foundry business today, with the start of mass production of 3nm chips,” Kyung Kye-Hyun, CEO of Samsung’s device solutions division. Samsung wants to diversify the applications in collaboration with customers while implementing the most recent technology first on processors for high-speed computing.