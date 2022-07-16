The days when you had to be glued in front of your TV so you do not miss out on your favorite titles are gone. With the rise of streaming platforms, you can watch them anytime. Paramount Plus is one such streaming service making life easier for fans. But still many might wonder at what time Paramount Plus releases its TV shows and movies?

Of course, it doesn’t matter in the long run because as long as you have a valid subscription you can watch them at any time. Still, in a world where social media is as strong force as it is, getting spoiled is a lingering danger. To avoid that fans try to binge-watch their favorite titles as soon as possible.

If you are someone who is in a similar situation then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in detail about the Paramount Plus release time schedule. Before that, feel free to check out our similar guides on Prime Video release time schedule and Netflix release time schedule here.

Paramount Plus release time schedule

Image credit: ViacomCBS

Similar to most streaming services, Paramount Plus also has a general release time for new titles. It is at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Keeping that in mind, here’s at what time does Paramount Plus release TV shows & movies in other regions:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST the night before the release date

HST the night before the release date Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT the night before the release date

AKDT the night before the release date West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT the morning of the release date

PT the morning of the release date Mountain Time in the US: 1:00 a.m . MT the morning of the release date

. MT the morning of the release date Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT the morning of the release date

CT the morning of the release date East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m . ET the morning of the release date

. ET the morning of the release date Brazil: 4:00 a.m . BRT the morning of the release date

. BRT the morning of the release date England: 7:00 a.m. BST on the morning of the release date

BST on the morning of the release date France: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Germany: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Italy: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Spain: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Israel: 9:00 a.m. IDT the morning of the release date

IDT the morning of the release date South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST the morning of the release date

SAST the morning of the release date Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST the morning of the release date

GST the morning of the release date India: 12:30 p.m. IST on the afternoon of the release date

IST on the afternoon of the release date South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date

KST on the afternoon of the release date Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on the afternoon of the release date

JST on the afternoon of the release date Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST the afternoon of the release date

Note:- All the time mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.

Is Paramount Plus a good streaming platform?

Image credit: ViacomCBS

Considering the fact that the streaming service is just a couple of years old and already has a great user base, the answer would be yes. In its short time span of being functional, it has given fans some great titles. One such title is the Halo TV series. As the name stands, it is an adaptation of the popular video game series Halo.

But similar to the likes of Hulu and HBO Max, Paramount Plus is not available in many regions. This is a flaw that should get resolved in the future.

Until then, those of you who can enjoy the Paramount Plus titles, let us know your views about our guide in the comments section below.