The days when you had to be glued in front of your TV so you do not miss out on your favorite titles are gone. With the rise of streaming platforms, you can watch them anytime. Paramount Plus is one such streaming service making life easier for fans. But still many might wonder at what time Paramount Plus releases its TV shows and movies?
Of course, it doesn’t matter in the long run because as long as you have a valid subscription you can watch them at any time. Still, in a world where social media is as strong force as it is, getting spoiled is a lingering danger. To avoid that fans try to binge-watch their favorite titles as soon as possible.
If you are someone who is in a similar situation then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk in detail about the Paramount Plus release time schedule. Before that, feel free to check out our similar guides on Prime Video release time schedule and Netflix release time schedule here.
Paramount Plus release time schedule
Similar to most streaming services, Paramount Plus also has a general release time for new titles. It is at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Keeping that in mind, here’s at what time does Paramount Plus release TV shows & movies in other regions:
- Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST the night before the release date
- Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT the night before the release date
- West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT the morning of the release date
- Mountain Time in the US: 1:00 a.m. MT the morning of the release date
- Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT the morning of the release date
- East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET the morning of the release date
- Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT the morning of the release date
- England: 7:00 a.m. BST on the morning of the release date
- France: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Germany: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Italy: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Spain: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Israel: 9:00 a.m. IDT the morning of the release date
- South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST the morning of the release date
- Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST the morning of the release date
- India: 12:30 p.m. IST on the afternoon of the release date
- South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date
- Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on the afternoon of the release date
- Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST the afternoon of the release date
Note:- All the time mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.
Is Paramount Plus a good streaming platform?
Considering the fact that the streaming service is just a couple of years old and already has a great user base, the answer would be yes. In its short time span of being functional, it has given fans some great titles. One such title is the Halo TV series. As the name stands, it is an adaptation of the popular video game series Halo.
But similar to the likes of Hulu and HBO Max, Paramount Plus is not available in many regions. This is a flaw that should get resolved in the future.
Until then, those of you who can enjoy the Paramount Plus titles, let us know your views about our guide in the comments section below.