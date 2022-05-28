Watching TV shows or movies online has become the new normal for most fans. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic played a part in it. But at the end of the day, watching your favorite titles from the comfort of your couch is just great. Amazon Prime Video is one of the best streaming services, which provides this comfort to fans.
There are a ton of amazing titles in Prime Video’s library, irrespective of language. Having so many titles in its library is both a boon and a bane for users. Of course, it provides them with many options, but sometimes it can get hard to keep track of new titles’ release dates. Especially when a show releases episodes every week.
If you are going through this problem, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about when Amazon Prime Video releases TV shows & movies. But before we start, feel free to check our similar guides on Netflix release time schedule and Disney+ release time schedule.
Amazon Prime Video title release schedule
Usually, most streaming services out there follow a standard release schedule. However, Prime Video’s standard release time for its titles is 12:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Of course, with the exclusion of some region-specific titles. Anyway, here is at what time does Amazon Prime Video release TV shows & movies in general:
- Hawaii: 2:00 p.m. HST the afternoon before the release date
- Alaska: 4:00 p.m. AKDT the evening before the release date
- West Coast of the US: 5:00 p.m. PT the evening before the release date
- Mountain Time in the US: 6:00 p.m. MT the evening before the release date
- Midwest of the US: 7:00 p.m. CT the evening before the release date
- East Coast of the US: 8:00 p.m. ET the evening before the release date
- Brazil: 9:00 p.m. BRT the night before the release date
- England: 1:00 a.m. BST on the morning of the release date
- France: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Germany: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Italy: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Spain: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date
- Israel: 3:00 a.m. IDT on the morning of the release date
- South Africa: 2:00 a.m. SAST on the morning of the release date
- Dubai, UAE: 4:00 a.m. GST on the morning of the release date
- India: 5:30 a.m. IST on the morning of the release date
- South Korea: 9:00 a.m. KST on the morning of the release date
- Japan: 9:00 a.m. JST on the morning of the release date
- Sydney, Australia: 10:00 a.m. AEST the morning of the release date
Note:- All the times mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.
We hope you are aware at what time Amazon Prime Video releases TV shows & movies. Feel free to share your thoughts about this guide in the comments section below.