Watching TV shows or movies online has become the new normal for most fans. Of course, the coronavirus pandemic played a part in it. But at the end of the day, watching your favorite titles from the comfort of your couch is just great. Amazon Prime Video is one of the best streaming services, which provides this comfort to fans.

There are a ton of amazing titles in Prime Video’s library, irrespective of language. Having so many titles in its library is both a boon and a bane for users. Of course, it provides them with many options, but sometimes it can get hard to keep track of new titles’ release dates. Especially when a show releases episodes every week.

If you are going through this problem, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about when Amazon Prime Video releases TV shows & movies. But before we start, feel free to check our similar guides on Netflix release time schedule and Disney+ release time schedule.

Amazon Prime Video title release schedule

Image credit: Prime Video

Usually, most streaming services out there follow a standard release schedule. However, Prime Video’s standard release time for its titles is 12:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Of course, with the exclusion of some region-specific titles. Anyway, here is at what time does Amazon Prime Video release TV shows & movies in general:

Hawaii: 2:00 p.m. HST the afternoon before the release date

HST the afternoon before the release date Alaska: 4:00 p.m. AKDT the evening before the release date

AKDT the evening before the release date West Coast of the US: 5:00 p.m. PT the evening before the release date

PT the evening before the release date Mountain Time in the US: 6:00 p.m. MT the evening before the release date

MT the evening before the release date Midwest of the US: 7:00 p.m. CT the evening before the release date

CT the evening before the release date East Coast of the US: 8:00 p.m. ET the evening before the release date

ET the evening before the release date Brazil: 9:00 p.m. BRT the night before the release date

BRT the night before the release date England: 1:00 a.m. BST on the morning of the release date

BST on the morning of the release date France: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Germany: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Italy: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Spain: 2:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Israel: 3:00 a.m. IDT on the morning of the release date

IDT on the morning of the release date South Africa: 2:00 a.m. SAST on the morning of the release date

SAST on the morning of the release date Dubai, UAE: 4:00 a.m. GST on the morning of the release date

GST on the morning of the release date India: 5:30 a.m. IST on the morning of the release date

IST on the morning of the release date South Korea: 9:00 a.m. KST on the morning of the release date

KST on the morning of the release date Japan: 9:00 a.m. JST on the morning of the release date

9:00 a.m. on the morning of the release date Sydney, Australia: 10:00 a.m. AEST the morning of the release date

Note:- All the times mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.

We hope you are aware at what time Amazon Prime Video releases TV shows & movies. Feel free to share your thoughts about this guide in the comments section below.