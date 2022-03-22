“Halo” TV Series Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Rejoice, video gamers! The wait for the release of the long-awaited Halo TV series is almost over. The renowned video game series has been the go-to title for most Xbox owners. As a result, it gained a lot of popularity over the years.

The creators are now hoping to make the most of that popularity by making a TV show for it. We are sure you must be wondering when the show will be released? If you are looking for an answer to that question, you have come to the right place.

As confirmed earlier, the show will make its online debut on March 24, 2022. Considering it is a huge title, you can expect it online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Moreover, the foremost season of the show will feature nine episodes, with a runtime of around an hour.

On that note, let’s find out where to watch the new Halo TV series in the next section of our article.

Where to watch ‘Halo’ TV series online?

There are a lot of amazing streaming services out there. The creators of the Halo TV show have chosen to rely on Paramount+. To watch it online on the streaming service, all you have to do is head over to this page on the platform.

Moreover, since Paramount+ provides a free trial, you can try the show. Considering the show will follow a weekly release schedule, we suggest that you get a subscription to the service.

What to expect from ‘Halo’ TV series?

It is a well-known fact that the show will be based on the popular game series of the same name. Here is the official synopsis of the new TV series:

“An epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.“

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.