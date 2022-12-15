Is It Possible To Stream Paramount+ On PlayStation?

In today’s era, where entertainment is evolving at the speed of light, we also need more modern and enhanced devices. With the rise of entertainment’s golden era, we want to consume it everywhere, including our mobiles, laptops, and computers. But what about our PlayStations? Yes! You can use it to stream on your favorite platform. Furthermore, Paramount+ allows you to access their comprehensive catalog on your consoles.

The streaming platform started in early 2021 and has earned a lot of fame since then. Moreover, it currently has 46 million subscribers, with it still proliferating. The platform is even accessible through your gaming console. How? You ask. Please answer that down below.

Before getting started, if you are someone who is still stuck between the two attractive plans available on the platform. Then worry no more and check out our streaming guide for a detailed comparison of the two plans. With all that said, let’s continue our discussion in the next section of this article.

Which PlayStation devices support this service?

The gaming culture is day-by-day reaching new heights, and the main reason behind it is the availability of new and better consoles. Sony’s Playstation has launched many versions over the years, namely PlayStation, PS One, PS2, PS3, PS4, and PS5. However, only a few devices support Paramount’s streaming service.

You can use this feature on PS4 and PS5. Moreover, you have to follow some simple steps to complete the procedure. Let’s discuss the steps down below.

How to stream Paramount+ on Playstation?

Now you can enable Paramount+ on your PS4 and PS5 by following these simple steps:

For new users

Download the Paramount+ app on your console and select sign up on the screen. After the above steps, you’ll see an access code on your screen. Now open paramountplus.com/playstation on your computer or mobile web browser. Press the access code on the screen and click “Activate.” Now select the subscription plan and select “Continue.” After submitting the requested information, choose “Start Paramount+.” Finally, your screen will automatically refresh, Voila! You’re done.

For existing users

If you already have a subscription, you can easily access it on your console.

Run the Paramount+ app on your PS4 or PS5 and Sign in. Select on the web. Now note down the website and access code written on the screen. Visit paramountplus.com/playstation in your web browser. Now fill in the access code and tap on “Activate.” Your screen will refresh, and now you’re ready to watch all the intriguing titles on your PS4 and PS5.

Can I change Paramount+ subscription plans using Playstation?

While Paramount global has given many features to its streaming service, it has not allowed its users to change plans using Playstation. In simple words, you cannot change your subscription using a console. However, there are other ways to do that, so let’s discuss them down below:

You can change or upgrade your Paramount subscription by following these three simple steps:

Go to paramountplus.com/account. Now select Change Your Plan. Select Your New Plan.

That’s all we have for this guide. What do you want us to cover in our following guide? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. While you’re here, check out our similar guide on accessing the Parental Controls feature on the platform.