Everything You Need To Know About Paramount Plus Student Discount

Do you remember CBS All Access which came out back in 2014? If you don’t, it’s not a huge deal as most of us don’t remember it. The platform wasn’t successful and was spiraling towards losses. However, it was expanded and launched in March 2021. It is now known as Paramount Plus.

The streaming platform is one of the fastest-growing ones and has yet to slow down. Since its launch a little over a year ago, Paramount+ has been consistently adding new subscribers to it. One of the biggest reasons for its amazing library full of fantastic titles.

Currently, it is home to the TV series adaptation of the popular video game series “Halo.” If you are a student, there is a very high chance of falling in love with a series like Halo. But being a former student myself, I can assure you we can’t afford streaming services (usually).

Thankfully, streaming services provide student discounts on their platforms nowadays. With that being said, let’s find out what the Paramount Plus student discount is and, of course, how to get it.

What is the Paramount Plus student discount?

As the name suggests, the discount applies to college students. So if you have just enrolled in a college, you can get a 25% discount on the ad-supported plan by Paramount Plus. Moreover, the most significant advantage is that once you get the offer, the prices are locked up for four years.

Even if you graduate early, you will most likely be able to take advantage of the student discount. As for the slashed price, it will bring the $4.99/month Essential plan to $3.74/month.

How do I get the Paramount Plus student discount?

Image credit: Fossbytes

It’s very easy to get a student discount for Paramount Plus. All you have to do is head over to this page on the streaming service. Once you reach there, pick the ad-supported plan and verify your student status.

To verify your student status, you will be required to show proof of attendance. Also, you need to keep in mind that if you are already a subscriber of Paramount+, you cannot use the student discount.

This is the one from our end for this guide. We hope you now have a much better understanding of Paramount Plus student discounts. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.