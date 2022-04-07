“Elite” Season 5 Release Date & Time: Will It Be On Netflix?

The Spanish drama series Elite is one of the most popular non-English TV series. After four successful seasons, fans eagerly waited for Elite season 5. However, due to the release of Elite: Short Stories, the release of the fifth season was postponed.

Fortunately, the wait for the new season is about to be over now. Viewers can start streaming the show online from April 08, 2022. Like most big-name titles, it will be available online from 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Additionally, all eight episodes of the new season will be released at once. So for all the binge-watchers out there, this is good news for you. With that being said, you might be wondering where to watch Elite season 5 online? Let’s find out in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Elite’ season 5 online?

Image credit: Netflix

Streaming juggernaut Netflix is home to several amazing TV shows. The Spanish drama is one of them, and its season 5 will also stream exclusively on Netflix.

However, before watching the new season, we suggest you check our guide on Elite season 4 right here. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss anything before the latest season drops, right?

What do you get in ‘Elite’ season 5?

The previous season of the series finished with a lot of cliffhangers. Many unanswered questions, such as Armando’s disappearance, Ari’s attacker, and many more. These unanswered questions are perfect to grasp the audience’s attention in the fifth season.

To get an even better understanding of the new season, you can check out the official trailer attached above. It brings an end to our streaming guide on Elite season 5. What are your expectations from it? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.