At What Time Does Netflix Release TV Shows & Movies?

If you are someone who wants to watch movies or TV shows online, there are a lot of streaming services available out there. But chances are you’ll probably pick Netflix to watch your favorite titles. After all, this streaming services have dominated the industry for years.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

One of the biggest reasons for its success is its vast library. Although it has thousands of titles in its library, the streaming platform always adds more. The fact that it caters to a global audience makes it more challenging for many to keep note of the said titles.

On top of that, Netflix follows a different release schedule for each region. Be it a new episode of a TV series or the latest film, and it will be released on Netflix at a different time as per your region. With that said, we are providing a detailed guide on when Netflix releases TV shows and movies. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Netflix title release schedule

Image credit: Netflix

More often than not, the standard release schedule is 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time. However, there are exceptions to it from time to time. So, here is when Netflix releases TV shows and movies in major regions:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST the night before the release date

9:00 p.m. HST the night before the release date Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT the night before the release date

11:00 p.m. AKDT the night before the release date West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m PT the morning of the release date

12:00 a.m PT the morning of the release date Mountain Time in the US: 1:00 a.m. MT the morning of the release date

1:00 a.m. MT the morning of the release date Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT the morning of the release date

2:00 a.m. CT the morning of the release date East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET the morning of the release date

3:00 a.m. ET the morning of the release date Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT the morning of the release date

4:00 a.m. BRT the morning of the release date England: 7:00 am BST the morning of the release date

7:00 am BST the morning of the release date France: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date Germany: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

Italy: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

Spain: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

Israel: 9:00 a.m. IDT the morning of the release date

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST the morning of the release date

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST the morning of the release date

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on the afternoon of the release date

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date

Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST the afternoon of the release date

Note:- All the time mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.

We hope you now have a much better understanding of when Netflix releases new TV shows and movies worldwide. Before concluding the guide, if you are looking to watch a movie on Netflix, then feel free to check out our guide on Operation Mincemeat. If you are a fan of films based on true events, you’ll certainly love them.