If someone told you that HBO Max was launched in 2020, you will definitely have a hard time believing them. In just a small period of time, the streaming service has earned the trust of millions of fans. But even those fans wonder at what time does HBO Max release TV shows & movies?

After all, there are several streaming services out there now. This could lead to confusion in tracking the release time schedule for the fans. If you are someone who has had issues remembering these release times then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk just about that.

HBO Max release time schedule

Image credit: HBO Max

More often than not, any streaming platform follows a standard release time schedule. In HBO Max’s case, most new TV shows and movies are released at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET. But we have also seen the service unveil a few titles at 9:00 PM ET/10:00 PM ET on weekends.

Here’s a general idea of at what time does HBO Max release TV shows & movies:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST the night before the release date

HST the night before the release date Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT the night before the release date

AKDT the night before the release date West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT the morning of the release date

PT the morning of the release date Mountain Time in the US: 1:00 a.m . MT the morning of the release date

. MT the morning of the release date Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT the morning of the release date

CT the morning of the release date East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m . ET the morning of the release date

. ET the morning of the release date Brazil: 4:00 a.m . BRT the morning of the release date

. BRT the morning of the release date England: 7:00 a.m. BST on the morning of the release date

BST on the morning of the release date France: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Germany: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Italy: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Spain: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

CEST on the morning of the release date Israel: 9:00 a.m. IDT the morning of the release date

IDT the morning of the release date South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST the morning of the release date

SAST the morning of the release date Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST the morning of the release date

GST the morning of the release date India: 12:30 p.m. IST on the afternoon of the release date

IST on the afternoon of the release date South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date

KST on the afternoon of the release date Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on the afternoon of the release date

JST on the afternoon of the release date Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST the afternoon of the release date

Note:- All the times mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.

Is HBO Max a good streaming platform?

Image credit: HBO Max

The biggest difference that you will notice in HBO Max and other streaming services are the tone of its titles. You can find some very dark and serious content on HBO max. For example, you can try watching Westworld season 4 which is currently streaming on it.

Other than that, HBO Max remains the home to everything related to the DC Universe. All things considered, the biggest con of HBO Max is that it isn’t available in a few regions as compared to its competitors.

That’s it for this article. We hope now you have a much better understanding of at what does HBO Max release TV shows & movies. Feel free to let us know your views in the comments section below.