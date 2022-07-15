10 Best Anime Series To Watch On YouTube For Free [Legally]

Yes, you can watch many popular anime shows on YouTube for free. No, we are not talking about piracy, as many YouTube channels hold the rights to these anime series. So in this article, we have listed the best anime series and YouTube channels for free streaming.

The IP holders made these channels to promote anime overseas and fight back against illegal anime streaming sites. Most of these channels upload full-length anime episodes and entire seasons of popular anime on YouTube for free. So you enjoy a massive library of anime content without any worry.

Best anime series you can watch on YouTube

One-Punch Man

Netflix

One-Punch Man is my go-to anime series whenever anyone asks me to recommend one to them. The story is about a bald rookie superhero, Saitama, who can defeat even the strongest enemies with a single punch. Due to this, he has become bored of fighting.

Saitama’s strength often leads to humorous situations, with the supervillains often freaking out at his strength. Right now, you can watch all seasons of One-Punch Man for free right here.

Spy x Family

Spy x Family is one of the most popular anime of recent times that brings in a breath of fresh air. The story is about a spy on an undercover mission who needs to get married and adopt a child as part of his cover. He creates a fake family with an adopted daughter and a wife.

However, unbeknownst to him, his wife is an assassin, and his daughter can read minds. All three must try to keep their identity hidden from their family and the rest of the world. The anime is different from other popular series, a slice-of-life comedy show. You can watch the anime on YouTube for free right here.

Find your dream job

Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom is action-comedy anime series that follows the daily life of students of class 3-E. The homeroom teacher of Class 3-E is an extremely powerful octopus-like being who will destroy the Earth in one year. The students of class 3-E must assassinate him to protect Earth.

The story is heartwarming as the students bond with their teacher. The students also start to change after having been influenced by him. If you are interested in watching ‘Assassination Classroom,’ you can watch it for free right here.

Re: Zero

Re: Zero is one of the most popular anime series that provides a new take on the Isekai (another world) genre. The story focuses on Subaru, who, unlike other Isekai protagonists, is powerless. However, each time he dies, he revives to the start of that day.

If you are interested in watching the director’s cut of Re: Zero, you can watch it for free on YouTube right here.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a cult classic anime series that inspired a generation of anime fans. The series itself is the source of countless iconic memes that have pumped its popularity into mainstream media. The story follows the adventures of the Joestar family, with each season having a different protagonist.

Luckily, you can also watch all seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure for free on YouTube right here.

Made In Abyss

Made in Abyss is a popular dark fantasy anime series not for those faint of heart. The anime may look simple outside but has quite a dark storyline. The story follows an orphaned girl Riko and her humanoid friend Reg who travels to the Abyss that leads them toward the center of the Earth.

You can watch Made In Abyss on YouTube for free right here.

Konosuba

If you want to watch something funny and hilarious, Konosuba is the one for you. The anime features a hilarious group of adventures that are all useless in one way or the other. This situation makes up for many hilarious gags, and the adventurers are a bunch of idiots.

You can watch all seasons of Konosuba on YouTube for free right here.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei is a recent anime, but it has often been called the father of the Isekai genre. It is undoubtedly one of the best anime the genre has to offer. The animation of this series is also extraordinarily good.

Every aspect of this anime, including the worldbuilding, characters, art style, and story, are in a league of its own. You can check out this anime on YouTube for free right here.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is yet another Isekai anime. I know it’s like the 10th Isekai anime on this list but bear with me. The story follows a normal man who reincarnates In a fantasy world as an overpowered slime. Throughout the story, we see him become the ruler of a peaceful town of monsters.

The anime is filled with action and comedy in equal parts. You can check out all seasons of this anime on YouTube for free right here.

Soul Land

Soul Land is a wild card on this list as it is not exactly an anime. However, it is one of the most popular Chinese animations. It is quite different from your usual anime series in every aspect, but we highly recommend that you check this out. It is based on a very popular light novel of the same name.

The story is set in a fantasy world where monsters and those who harness their power exist. You can check out the anime on YouTube for free right here.

Other anime shows you can watch on YouTube

Many great anime series is not as popular in mainstream media but have a lot of views on YouTube. Due to this, many shows have been put into the limelight and deserve to be mentioned on this list. The following are some hidden gems you can watch for free on YouTube.

The God Of High School

The Millionaire Detective Balance: UNLIMITED

Lord Marksman and Vanadis

Gakuen Babysitters

Cautious Hero

To Your Eternity

Best YouTube channels to watch anime for free

The following are some of the best YouTube channels where you can watch anime online for free.

You can also check out our other anime guides and lists like websites to watch anime online for free.