How To Watch “Assassination Classroom” Anime Online [For Free]

‘Assassination Classroom’ is action-comedy anime series that follows the daily life of class 3-E. The homeroom teacher of Class 3-E is an extremely powerful octopus-like being, and his students must assassinate him to protect Earth. If you are interested in watching ‘Assassination Classroom,’ you can watch it for free on YouTube.

You can also check our other recommendations on some of the best anime series that you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘Assassination Classroom’ anime online for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Assassination Classroom’ on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Users can also watch dubbed versions of the anime on Crunchyroll. Luckily, you can also watch all two anime seasons for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

How do I access Muse Asia?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Season 1

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video above to access all the episodes from season 1. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Assassination Classroom’ season 1 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 22).

Season 2

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video above to access all the episodes from season 2. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Assassination Classroom’ season 2 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 25).

Assassination Classroom The Movie: 365 Days’ Time

Assassination Classroom The Movie: 365 Days Time is a compilation film of the anime series. The movie shows Nagisa and Karma return to their old classroom and reminisce about the murderous times with Koro-sensei and class 3-E. The movie covers the entire anime series from beginning to end.