Where To Watch “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” Anime Online [For Free]

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a cult classic anime series that has inspired modern pop culture for a whole decade. The anime itself is the source of countless iconic memes that has pumped its popularity in mainstream media. Luckily, you can also watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

If you want to watch the anime, you can also check it out directly from the videos below. You can also check our other recommendations on the best anime series that you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ anime for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch the anime series on Netflix, Crunchyroll, VRV, Tubi TV, and Hulu. Unfortunately, users can only watch season 5 of the anime on Netflix right now. However, you can also watch the first four seasons of the anime for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Watch ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ for free

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Season 1: Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video given above to access all the episodes from the entire season 1. You can also go to this link to watch ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ season 1 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 26).

Season 2: Stardust Crusaders

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video given above to access all the episodes from the entire season 2. You can also go to this link to watch ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ season 2 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 48).

Season 3: Diamond Is Unbreakable

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video given above to access all the episodes from the entire season 3. You can also go to this link to watch ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ season 3 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 39).

Season 4: Golden Wind

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video given above to access all the episodes from the entire season 4. You can also go to this link to watch ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ season 4 on YouTube (from episode 1 to episode 39).