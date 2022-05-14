How To Watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Anime For Free

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ is one of the most popular isekai/fantasy anime. The series is also getting a movie in 2022 and a potential season 3. Luckily, you can watch all seasons of the anime series on YouTube or read the original manga to catch up.

The anime series is also an adaptation of a popular light novel series titled TenSura or Slime Isekai. If you want to watch the anime, you can check out all seasons on YouTube for free. Users can also view it directly from the videos linked below.

Where to watch ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ for free?

You can watch the anime series on Netflix, Apple TV, or Crunchyroll, depending on your region. Users can also watch OVAs and various dubbed versions of the anime on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, you can also watch all anime seasons on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel for free.

How do I access the ‘Muse Asia’ YouTube channel?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to access the YouTube channel.

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Season 1

Episode 1 – Episode 12

Episode 13 – Episode 24.5

You can also go to this link to watch the entire Season 1 playlist (from episode 1 to episode 24.5).

OVAs

Episode 24.5

Episode 24.9

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Season 2

Season 2 Episode 1 [Episode 25]

You can also go to this link to watch the entire Season 2 playlist (from episode 24.9 to episode 48).

The Slime Diaries

You can go to this link to watch the entire ‘The Slime Diaries’ anime for free (from episode 1 to episode 12).

‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ manga

You can read the manga online on various platforms, as suggested by Kodansha. Go to this link to visit the official manga website. You can also get it online on Amazon, Azuki, and INKR.

After the anime’s second season finished airing, Eight Bit studio announced that an anime film was also in the works. According to official sources, the film is coming out in November 2022.

So far, there has been no word on Season 3 of the anime. We will likely hear about the next season right after the movie. However, the next season will likely premiere mid or late-2023.