11 Best Hindi Movies Apps For 2022: Latest Bollywood Hits

The increasing adoption of the internet has democratized the way people consume entertainment. With just a single click, you can play online games, watch movies and read books online. While you can do so by visiting dedicated websites, there are many dedicated mobile applications for Indian folks that let you watch Hindi movies for free. With the massive downfall in data price in recent times, apps like Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, etc.

Based on my personal usage and experience, I’ve reviewed the best legal Hindi movies apps. Most of these apps let you watch some selected free catalogs, and some provide extended free trials.

11 Best Apps For Free Hindi Movies

1. Disney+ Hotstar

Credit: Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is the undisputed champion of the Indian OTT space, thanks to its exclusive movie releases and TV show streaming. So it’s undoubtedly my first preference as a Hindi movie app for Android and iOS. And just like me, it’s the go-to destination for many due to its collection of latest releases like Big Bull, Dil Bechara, Tanhaji, Laxmii, 83, Khuda Hafiz, as well as classic Bollywood movies.

The free content on Hotstar can be watched without signing up or making an account. This is really a distinguishing factor as you don’t need to share your data if you’re not intending to get a premium subscription.

Why do we recommend Disney+ Hotstar?

Overall best application for Hindi movies

Available for: Android and iOS

2. MX Player Online

Credit: MX Player

MX Player is a popular name among Indian smartphone users, thanks to its already popular MX Player app for player local media files on your smartphone. What really differentiates its online streaming service is the fact is that fully free and ad-supported. Moreover, you don’t need to share your data by signing up. Just download this free entertainment app, and you’re good to go.

I found the app’s picture-in-picture mode and features like playback speed control convenient for my personal usage. Talking about the content, apart from free Hindi movies, you get tons of dubbed Hollywood and regional language content. MX Player also offers its originals for free.

Why do we recommend MX Player?

Fully free content – no sign-up needed

Available for: Android and iOS

3. SonyLiv

Credit: SonyLIV

The Hindi-speaking audience doesn’t simply limit itself to watching Bollywood movies — the data shows that dubbed movies in the Hindi language are also quite popular. In this segment, Sony India-owned SonyLiv is a much-loved mobile application that provides an easy-to-use interface to search for free Hindi movies.

The app also differentiates itself by offering unique content like UFC, WWE, La Liga, NBA, Cricket streaming in its paid tier. In my experience, I found the app to work smoothly, even on a slow internet connection. That’s why it can become a perfect travel companion for a Bollywood movie buff.

Why do we recommend SonyLiv

Best source of dubbed Hindi movies

Available for: Android and iOS

4. Voot

Credit: Voot

Voot movie and tv show streaming app is popular among desi users for its amazing catalog of Hindi movies that you can keep watching for days. Since we’re focused more on free Hindi movies, Voot clearly differentiates the free and paid titles with a ‘Select’ icon on top of the thumbnails. This makes it easy to spot the free content and start streaming.

However, unlike Hotstar, Voot asks you to make an account before you can start streaming. So that could be a downside for some. However, if you’re looking for a wide range of Hindi as well as Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali movies, Voot won’t disappoint you. Apart from movies, Voot is also home to the content from Colors and MTV. So if you’re a fan of Big Boss or Splitsvilla, Voot is the best option to go for.

Why do we recommend Voot?

Large collection of Hindi movies and TV shows

Available for: Android and iOS

5. YouTube

Credit: YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular and visited websites on the internet. If you think that you can only watch teasers there, you are wrong. You can also watch free full Hindi movies on YouTube. There are many channels on YouTube where you can watch free Hindi movies, Malayalam movies, Tamil movies, and more.

Here, you can also find old Hindi movies that aren’t available anywhere else. Some of the channels offering a great collection of Hindi movies on Youtube are Venus Movies, Aditya Movies, Shemaroo Movies, Pen Movies, and Rajshri.

Why do we recommend YouTube?

Best app for free classic Hindi cinema

Available for: Android and iOS

6. Zee5

Credit: Zee5

Many Bollywood movies don’t make it to top hits but have a compelling storyline or gripping cinematography. You can watch all such underrated Hindi movies on the Zee5 app for free. The app works on a freemium content model, but many movies are available obsoletely for free here.

Some of the Hindi movies you can watch on the Zee5 app are Firaaq, Nil Battey Sannata, Phobia, Mann, and Josh. The app categories movies according to their genre and also recommends movies based on your watching history.

In 2022, Zee5 has taken its content to the next level and has started adding a lot of original content as well.

Why do we recommend Zee5?

For its collection of underrated, hidden gems

Available for: Android and iOS

7. ShemarooMe

Credit: ShemarooMe

ShemarooMe is an app by Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, which is a well-known Indian content creator and distributor. It is the company that brought the concept of video rentals to India back in 1979. On the Shemaroo Me app, you can watch classic Hindi movies like Don, Satte Pe Satta, Roti, Beta, and many more.

Movies have been categorized by genres as well as popular actors featured in them. You can watch Hindi movies of popular Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bacchan, Rishi Kapoor, Khan trio, amongst several others. You can also select the video quality from the options given in their video player.

Why do we recommend ShemarooMe?

The ultimate destination for Bollywood classics

Available for: Android and iOS

8. Jio Cinema

Credit: Jio Cinema

If an app allows you to watch the latest Hindi movies for free, it is the Jio Cinema app. The app by Jio is neatly designed and has a vast catalog of Hindi movies as well as regional movies. The app works only for Jio subscribers, but you can also log in from Jio ID, which can be borrowed from any of your acquaintances. JioCinema app also has Chromecast support, and movies and TV shows can be downloaded for watching without a working internet connection.

Why do we recommend Jio Cinema?

Complete entertainment for Jio users at zero cost

Available for: Android and iOS

9. Airtel Xstream

Credit: Airtel Xstream

Similar to Jio Cinema, Airtel Xstream is a great Hindi movie app. If you own an Airtel sim, all you have to do is log in to the app, and that’s it. Now you have access to more than 10,000 movies and TV shows in multiple languages.

On top of that, Airtel Xstream also serves as a Hindi movie download app. I found the feature very convenient when traveling. I downloaded a bunch of movies and enjoyed them during a bus ride, when the internet connection was average at best.

Apart from top-notch Hindi movies, you can also watch a plethora of dubbed regional and foreign movies. The cherry on the top is the availability of many live TV channels.

Why do we recommend Airtel Xstream?

Complete entertainment for Airtel users at zero cost

Available for: Android and iOS

10. Eros Now

Credit: Eros Now

Eros Now is seemingly a jack of all trades. It is a Hindi movie app, you can listen to lakhs of music titles, and Eros Now quickies which focus on short-form content. With movies such as Singham Returns, Bajirao Mastani, Dabangg 3, and many more, Eros Now features one of the biggest Bollywood movies collection.

The app also has a great library of original content. While there are many titles that can be watched for free, for the most premium content, you need to subscribe to Eros Now premium plan. But since the premium plan starts at just INR 49/mo, it’s worth giving a try.

One of the best destinations for classic Bollywood movies and songs

Available for: Android and iOS

11. Viu

Credit: Viu

If Korean dramas interest you, Viu is the app you should download right now. There are not many free Hindi movies on this app, but the ones they have featured are Bollywood classics. You can also download Hindi movies in SD or HD quality according to your preference for offline viewing. In addition to movies, Viu is also a great app for web series. There is a great collection of Korean dramas and web series on the Viu app.

Why do we recommend Viu?

To binge-watch Hindi and Korean dramas

Available for: Android and iOS

We have tested all the apps in this list, and the apps were flawlessly functioning, as mentioned at the time of writing. If you think you would like to add some more free apps to watch Hindi movies to this list, we are open to your suggestions.