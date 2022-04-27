Watch “One Punch Man” Anime Online For Free [Legally]

‘One Punch Man’ is one of the most popular manga and anime series of recent times. Fortunately, you can watch ‘One Punch Man’ seasons 1 and 2 online on YouTube for free, thanks to Muse Asia. Many anime fans are also eagerly expecting One Punch Man season 3 to be announced.

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can change your VPN location to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India by accessing the YouTube channel.

You can also watch One Punch Man on several streaming services like Netflix and Crunchyroll. Users can also watch the dubbed version of the anime on Crunchyroll.

What is ‘One Punch Man’ about?

The story follows Saitama, a bald rookie superhero who can defeat even the strongest enemies with a single punch. Due to this, he has become bored of fighting. Saitama’s strength often leads to humorous situations, with the supervillains often freaking out at his strength.

Saitama also attracts the attention of other superheroes, both strong and weak. The story often focuses on interesting side characters such as Genos, Bang, and Garo.

There’s no word on the release date of One Punch Man season 3. Looking at the four-year gap between the first and second seasons, one can expect the third season to come in late 2022 or early 2023. Despite the anime’s second season not performing as well as expected, it is still a popular series.

Read ‘One Punch Man’ manga

Currently, 24 volumes of the One Punch Man manga series have been published in Japan. The anime only covers volumes 1 to 16. Those who want to continue reading One Punch man can start from Volume 17 or chapter 83 of the manga.

You can also read One Punch Man manga online for free on Viz. The catch is that you can only read the first and last three manga chapters.