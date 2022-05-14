Watch “KonoSuba” Anime Online For Free [All Episodes]

‘Konosuba’ is one of the best comedy anime series with many fantasy elements. ‘Konosuba’ Season 3 has also been confirmed, so now’s the best time to catch up on seasons one and two. Fortunately, you can watch both anime seasons on YouTube and read the original manga to catch up on things.

The anime has over two seasons with ten episodes each. The anime also has two OVAs and a movie called ‘KonoSuba: Legend of Crimson.’ It is based on the light novel, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World.

It is one of the best comedy anime series, so we recommend checking it out. If you are interested in watching the anime, you can watch both seasons of ‘KonoSuba’ on YouTube. Users can also scroll down to view it directly from the video links below.

Where to watch ‘KonoSuba’ anime online for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch Konosuba on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or HBO Max. Users can also watch movies and English, Spanish, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can also watch both anime seasons for free on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Watch ‘KonoSuba’ Season 1 and 2 for free

Note: Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Micronesia, Polynesia, or India to access the YouTube channel.

What volumes does ‘KonoSuba’ anime cover?

KonoSuba anime covers Volume 1-5 of the light novel. The anime covers volumes one through four, and the movie adapts the fifth novel. So you can start reading from Volume 6. However, the anime skips a lot of content from the light novels, so it is best to start at the beginning.

KonoSuba Season 3 doesn’t have an official release date yet. However, it is confirmed that season 3 is currently in production. It is also very likely that the release date for season 3 is January 2023. This release date should align with the release of the previous two seasons that also came out in January.