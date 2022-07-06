Watch ‘Made In Abyss’ Season 1 & 2 For Free

Made In Abyss Season 2 returns with our favorite band of troublemakers. The anime is a dark fantasy series not for those faint of heart. If you are interested in watching the anime, check out how you can watch ‘Made In Abyss’ Season 1 and 2 on YouTube for free.

Watch seasons 1 and 2 directly from the videos linked below. You can also check our other recommendations on some of the best anime series you can watch on YouTube for free.

Where to watch ‘Made In Abyss’ Season 1 and 2 for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch ‘Made In Abyss’ on Amazon Prime Video, Adult Swim, or HiDive. For free, you can watch seasons 1 and 2 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Users from the following countries can watch Made In Abyss seasons 1 and 2 of the anime for free on Muse Asia.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar (Burma), Singapore, and Thailand (for a limited time).

How to access Muse Asia?

Note: Muse Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in certain countries within Southeast Asia, East Asia, and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, or India to watch ‘Made In Abyss ‘ Season 1 and 2 .

You can also check out other popular series for free on Muse Asia, such as Spy x Family, One Punch-Man, and Rent-A-Girlfriend.

Made In Abyss Season 1

You can press the playlist icon in the top right corner of the video above to access all the episodes from season 1. You can also go to this link to watch ‘Made In Abyss’ season 1 on YouTube. Muse Asia has only recently started uploading the first season to YouTube. So it might take a while for the entire season to be uploaded.

Made In Abyss Season 2

‘Made In Abyss’ Season 2 premiered on Wednesday, June 6th, 2022. The series will feature 12 episodes in total. New episodes will release each Wednesday at 6:30 AM PDT/ 9:30 AM EST/ 2:30 PM BST/ 7:00 PM IST. You can go to this link to watch ‘Made In Abyss’ season 1 on YouTube.